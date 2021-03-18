 Skip to main content
Dana Evans named Player of the Year finalist
Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, made The Associated Press All-America first team. She was a second-team selection a year ago.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Evans named Player of the Year finalist: Dana Evans is the back-to-back ACC Player of the Year and an AP first-team All-American, and she is looking to add the national honor to her resume. Evans, a West Side graduate, led Louisville to a fourth straight ACC regular-season championship by scoring 20.0 points per game. She is fifth in the country in free-throw percentage, shooting 92%. She is one of four finalists for the Naismith National Player of the Year honor, along with Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, UConn freshman Paige Bueckers and South Carolina's Aliyah Boston. The quartet was selected from 10 semifinalists by a panel of journalists, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners. Fans have an opportunity to vote daily from March 19-31 by visiting naismithfanvote.com. The winner will be announced April 3.

PRO GOLF

Jones opens with record-tying 61: Matt Jones’ opening round at the Honda Classic was remarkable. He was remarkably unimpressed. Jones tied the course record Thursday on a typically windy day at PGA National with a bogey-free 9-under 61 giving him a three-shot lead. He matched the mark set by Brian Harman in the second round in 2012, and was one shot better than the final-round 62 that Tiger Woods posted that year.

PRO FOOTBALL

Amazon gets Thursday night games: Much like they did with cable in the 1980s and satellite television in the 1990s, the NFL on Thursday made another significant transition in the way its games are viewed. The league's new rights agreements, worth $113 billion over the 11 seasons of the new deals that begin in 2023, include a streaming service receiving an exclusive full season package for the first time. Amazon Prime Video will be the home of "Thursday Night Football" beginning in 2023 and will have 15 games rather than the current 11. The new contracts also mean the NFL will nearly double its media revenue to more than $10 billion a season. The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. 

