Dana Evans ‘numb’ when Louisville’s season ended; knew she would be an All-American
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Dana Evans got a taste of the Final Four as a freshman and hoped to complete her dream season by leading the Cardinals to their fourth Final Four.

Instead of playing in New Orleans this weekend for the originally scheduled semifinals Friday and national championship game Sunday, she’s left looking for next year.

“I was pretty numb. I was just in awe, shocked, speechless — I didn’t really know what to say or had a feel at the time,” Evans said. “I just felt really, really bad for my seniors.”

Evans led the Cardinals to a 28-4 season, the program’s first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and had several awards to her name. Her junior campaign ended in a loss, and not in the NCAA Tournament.

REGION COLLEGIANS: West Side’s Evans stepping up her game at Louisville

Louisville was upset in the ACC semifinals by Florida State, 62-60. The West Side graduate thought that loss was going to take Louisville’s season to another level.

“We were going to use that loss as motivation and add that for the next games and understand that we’re a really good team and we can’t be beat,” she said. “It was just kind of letting us know that you have to perform and be focused every game, and you can never take your opponent for granted.”

The 5-foot-6 junior took a step from being the ACC’s Sixth Player of the Year last season to ACC Player of the Year this season. She averaged 18.0 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game during her breakout season. It also resulted in becoming a second team All American by the Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association, a reward for sticking to the plan put in place as a freshman.

Gary native Dana Evans named AP All-American

“It means a lot just seeing my hard work pay off and seeing that the vision that I've had since being in high school is coming true,” she said. “Another thing is just understanding the process. It was definitely a process — my freshman year I, of course, played a lot of minutes for a freshman and Louisville at a high program like that. But freshman year to now is like night and day. So just understanding it is a process and keep working hard and I just feel like the sky's the limit.”

While playing for the Gym Rats AAU program based out of Indianapolis, Evans knew she had what it takes to be one of the best players in the country. It added to her confidence and has driven her work ethic.

REGION COLLEGIANS: Gary native Dana Evans named ACC Player of the Year at Louisville

“I feel like I was put in the right positions to be an All-American. I was playing on the EYBL circuit, which was against the best of the best and I feel like that helped me and kind of gave me a measuring stick of where I am and if I had a chance to be a McDonald's All-American. So competing with those girls and feeling pretty confident about myself, helped me realize like you definitely have a chance to be a McDonald's All-American, which was definitely a dream.”

Asia Durr was Louisville’s last All-American, and she’s a big reason for Evans developing into the same caliber player. They played together the previous two seasons before Durr was drafted second overall in last year’s WNBA Draft, handing the reins to Louisville’s program to the Gary native.

“She was an exciting player to play with and just learn from,” Evans said of Durr. “When I was a freshman, I was kind of starstruck. I was just like, I will watch her after practice and see her routines and see how she goes about things, whether that's in the training room during treatment, or if that's working on her game getting better. And I learned a lot from her, because she always told me that I can never get comfortable.

“And then my freshman year when I was struggling shooting from the 3-point line, she just told me that it's all about repetition. And she brought me into the gym late at night sometimes and we would just go shoot and I would just watch her and see how she did everything.”

Louisville will graduate Kylee Shook, one of four Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalists, and Jazmine Jones, who earned a trio of all-ACC honors.

But Evans announced Wednesday that she will forego the WNBA Draft and return for her senior season.

"After this season came to an abrupt halt, I had many discussions with my family, Coach (Jeff) Walz and the coaching staff about my future," Evans tweeted. "I have decided that the best thing for me is to return for my senior season."

The Cardinals will reload for a chance to get back to the Final Four and fulfill her dreams of cutting down the nets.

“It is definitely unfinished business,” Evans said. “I really want to get back to a Final Four and have a chance to compete in the national championship game, which is something that I've been wanting to do since I stepped foot on Louisville’s campus. So yeah, just I think that's gonna fuel our whole team. We didn't get a shot at it last year, but just trying to make our seniors from last year proud and get to that championship game. I think it's really important.”

