Dana Evans ‘numb’ when Louisville’s season ended; knew she would be an All-American

Dana Evans got a taste of the Final Four as a freshman and hoped to complete her dream season by leading the Cardinals to their fourth Final Four.

Instead of playing in New Orleans this weekend for the originally scheduled semifinals Friday and national championship game Sunday, she’s left looking for next year.

“I was pretty numb. I was just in awe, shocked, speechless — I didn’t really know what to say or had a feel at the time,” Evans said. “I just felt really, really bad for my seniors.”

Evans led the Cardinals to a 28-4 season, the program’s first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and had several awards to her name. Her junior campaign ended in a loss, and not in the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville was upset in the ACC semifinals by Florida State, 62-60. The West Side graduate thought that loss was going to take Louisville’s season to another level.

“We were going to use that loss as motivation and add that for the next games and understand that we’re a really good team and we can’t be beat,” she said. “It was just kind of letting us know that you have to perform and be focused every game, and you can never take your opponent for granted.”