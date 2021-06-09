Dana Evans scores career high in Sky win

PRO BASKETBALL
Evans has career high in Sky win: Sky rookie Dana Evans (West Side) scored a career-high nine points in Wednesday's 92-76 win over the Fever. It was Evans' first WNBA game in Chicago. She was 2-for-4 from the field, including 1-2 from 3-point range. She was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. She also had an assist and a rebound. Courtney Vandersloot had a team-high 17 points. Kahleah Copper (PNW assistant coach) added 11 points. Kelsey Mitchell had a game-24 for the Fever.
PREP BASKETBALL
Locals play in all-star game. Courtney Blakely (Bishop Noll) had six points and Wednesday and the Indiana All-Stars defeated the Junior All-Stars 94-69. Trinity Thompson (Michigan City) added three points and two rebounds in the win. Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point) had two points and four rebounds, while Lilly Stoddard (Crown Point) had two points, four points and two blocked shots for the juniors.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Valpo's Hannahs named an All-American: Valparaiso' Kaleb Hannahs was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Wednesday. Hannahs led the team in batting average (.296), hits (55) and on-base percentage (.389).
Oilmen win home opener: The NWI Oilmen drew 10 walks and two hit by pitches en route to a 10-4 victory over Crestwood in Tuesday's home opener at Oil City Stadium. Christian Williams had a two-run single in the second inning. Zamaurion Hatcher had a bases-clearing double in the eighth. The Oilmen staff combined for 14 strikeouts. Starter Jack Guzek had six strikeouts over three innings of one-run, four-hit ball to earn the victory.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats prevail in 12 innings: Phil Caulfield had a one-out RBI double in the bottom of the 12th inning Tuesday to give the RailCats a 4-3 win over Kansas City at US Steel Yard. Alec Olund (Lake Central) scored the game-winning run and added a had a solo home run earlier. Jackson Smith also had a solo homer.
PRO TENNIS
Djokovic, Nadal to meet in semis: Novak Djokovic wheeled toward his guest box in a nearly empty Court Philippe Chatrier as midnight neared and let out one yell, two yells, three, four. Once two points from a straight-set victory and seemingly well on his way to a French Open semifinal showdown against Rafael Nadal, Djokovic had to deal with so much that went awry: consecutive unforced errors that gave away a tiebreaker; a 21 1/2-minute delay while spectators left because of a COVID-19 curfew; a face-down tumble that drew blood from his left palm. Still, the top-seeded Djokovic held on and moved on, pulling out the quarterfinal victory against No. 9 Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 Wednesday night. Now comes a semifinal Friday against a familiar foe in a rematch of last year's Roland Garros final, but a round earlier: Nadal, who is 105-2 in the clay-court tournament. Nadal shrugged off dropping a set at his favorite event for the first time in two years by whipping violent forehands punctuated with fist pumps and yells of “Vamos!” en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman. In the women's draw, Barbora Krejcikova defeated 17-year-old American Coco Gauff 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the quarters.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Sooners force decisive Game 3 at WCWS: Jocelyn Alo knew her hit was gone as soon as she made contact. Oklahoma's slugger blasted a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, and the Sooners beat Florida State 6-2 on Wednesday night to force a decisive Game 3 for the Women's College World Series title. It was Alo's 33rd home run of the season. The USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year added to her school record. But this one was different. The final game will be played Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma (55-4) is seeking its fifth national championship. Florida State (49-12-1) is trying for its second title in four years.