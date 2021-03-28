Dana Evans shows poise, confidence amid struggles as Louisville's senior leader

A look into the Louisville huddle shows a focused team and, late in the game one that is tired. And then there’s Dana Evans, who is poised, shows no signs of fatigue and has the confidence a National Player of the Year candidate should have, even in an untimely shooting slump.

“Especially for how young our team is, looking at our senior leader and her not being worried at all, it puts our nerves at ease because we know our best player is in a good head space and she’s going to handle this for us,” freshman Hailey Van Lith said.

The Cardinals overcame a first-half deficit against 15-seed Marist and then an 18-point deficit against upset-minded Northwestern in the second round. Evans scored 29 points between the two games, converting 11-of-33 attempts, including a 3-for-18 clip on 3s. It didn’t matter.

The West Side graduate has prepared for these moments throughout her career. She’s been challenged to improve her shooting, passing and finding other ways to impact the game on both ends of the floor, and she’s done just that, giving her teammates confidence.