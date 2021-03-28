 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dana Evans shows poise, confidence amid struggles as Louisville's senior leader
alert top story urgent
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Dana Evans shows poise, confidence amid struggles as Louisville's senior leader

{{featured_button_text}}
Dana Evans, Louisville

Louisville guard Dana Evans celebrates after making a basket during the second half against Northwestern in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament on Wednesday.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

A look into the Louisville huddle shows a focused team and, late in the game one that is tired. And then there’s Dana Evans, who is poised, shows no signs of fatigue and has the confidence a National Player of the Year candidate should have, even in an untimely shooting slump.

“Especially for how young our team is, looking at our senior leader and her not being worried at all, it puts our nerves at ease because we know our best player is in a good head space and she’s going to handle this for us,” freshman Hailey Van Lith said.

Dana Evans named Player of the Year finalist

The Cardinals overcame a first-half deficit against 15-seed Marist and then an 18-point deficit against upset-minded Northwestern in the second round. Evans scored 29 points between the two games, converting 11-of-33 attempts, including a 3-for-18 clip on 3s. It didn’t matter.

West Side grad Dana Evans helps Louisville rally from 18 down to beat Northwestern
Evans, Louisville overcomes slow start to beat Marist

The West Side graduate has prepared for these moments throughout her career. She’s been challenged to improve her shooting, passing and finding other ways to impact the game on both ends of the floor, and she’s done just that, giving her teammates confidence.

“Her numbers have been a bit lower on offense, but just the way she impacts the defensive end, the way she can get other teammates shots, how she can impact games without shooting is another part of her game, and even her leadership is a big reason why we were able to stay calm and come back in that game,” Van Lith said.

The Cardinals are in the Sweet 16 and will tip-off at 6 p.m. on ESPN against Oregon today. Evans’ teammates have the utmost confidence in her, and why shouldn’t they? The two-time ACC Player of the Year and All-American continues to add recognition, being named a Wade Trophy finalist — the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Player of the Year — this week.

West Side grad Dana Evans part of women's AP All-America team
West Side grad Dana Evans repeats as ACC's top women's player

“It means a lot,” Evans said of her accolades. “My dad always tells me to just soak it all in. I’m always like, ’OK, what’s next.’ I love what I have done already and I think it’s great but there’s still one more thing I have to do, so I always think about the next thing. I never try to get too high or too low about an accomplishment or something that I’ve done."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The lone senior on the team, Evans has taken it upon herself to lead Louisville to a fourth straight regular-season ACC title. She’s averaging 19.6 points, 4.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game with 36 steals.

“I love being a leader to these girls because they want the best, they want to win, they listen to me and they ask me questions,” Evans said. “I just kind of feel like their big sister and somebody they can look up to that is always there.”

Like last year, the Cardinals fell short of an ACC Tournament championship. Unlike last year, their season didn’t end with that loss and Evans hopes to get Louisville back to the Final Four, which she experienced as a freshman in 2018.

Dana Evans ‘numb’ when Louisville’s season ended; knew she would be an All-American

Not being able to redeem ourselves from last year was definitely a challenge (and) something that stuck with me for awhile because we ended the season in a loss,” she said. “I think this season we’re doing this for the team that weren’t able to play and have a tournament as a senior.”

Van Lith has picked up the load, sinking all four shots, including two 3s and three free throws, in a 13-point effort against Northwestern. She had a game-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting against Marist. She was a five-star recruit entering campus, a consensus top-10 prospect, who leaned on Evans from the get-go.

“She’s helped me through a lot, especially playing a similar position and things that come with playing at the next level coming out of high school and how she learned to get through it,” Van Lith said. “Even the highs and lows of the basketball season, she’s helped me not get too high or too low throughout the season. She’s a big reason why my confidence is where it’s at.”

A strong backcourt duo, Evans and Van Lith both said they complement each other and have similarities, whether that’s scoring at all three levels, driving and opening up shooting space for one another, being competitive and passionate, and similarities off the court.

Looking into the Louisville huddle, a television audience can see the confidence the Cardinals have in one another. It starts with Evans’ poise, which she’s shown well before the cameras were on her.

“We always joke about it. We swear she never sweats,” Van Lith said. “In practice and conditioning she is picture-perfect ready, no sweat, she doesn’t even look like she ran at all. Her conditioning is out of this world.”

Before Evans clears the way for Van Lith to try her hand at joining Louisville lore, the Gary native has one final goal.

“This is what I dreamed about and always wanted in college, and I’m right there to get the next thing I’ve wanted and that’s a championship,” she said.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts