Dana Evans, Sky defeat Sun

PRO SOCCER

Players honor Eriksen during match: Substitute Kevin De Bruyne set up one goal and scored the winner himself to give Belgium a 2-1 victory over Denmark in a European Championship game marked by an emotional tribute to Christian Eriksen in the first half. It was Denmark’s first game since Eriksen’s collapse, and the hosts started at a furious pace at a raucous Parken Stadium. Yussuf Poulsen scored with a low shot inside the far post in only the second minute. Players from both teams then halted play after 10 minutes as the 25,000 fans rose for a minute of thunderous applause in tribute to Eriksen, who wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark’s national team.mThe players joined the applause as well, as did referee Bjorn Kuipers. Eriksen remains in a nearby hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in the team’s opening game against Finland. Also, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal in each half as the Netherlands comfortably beat Austria 2-0 to advance to the round of 16. Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk both scored to give Ukraine a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia. The same two players also scored in the team’s opening match at Euro 2020 on Sunday, but that ended up being a 3-2 loss to the Netherlands.