Dana Evans, Sky defeat Sun

Dana Evans, PG

High School: West Side

College: Louisville

Season: 1.75 ppg, 0.7 apg (12 games)

Thursday: 1 assist, vs. Connecticut

Saturday: vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Evans, Sky defeat the Sun: Dana Evans (West Side) had a rebound and assist Thursday in the Sky's 81-75 win over the Sun. Kahleah Copper, an assistant coach at Purdue Northwest, led Chicago with 18 points. Candace Parker added 15, Diamond DeShields 13, Courtney Vandersloot 12 and Allie Quigley 11.

Stewart, Storm defeat Fever: Breanna Stewart had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Sue Bird added 13 points with seven assists, and the Storm beat the Fever 79-69 for their fifth straight victory. Teaira McCowan and Jessica Breland each recorded a double-double for Indiana (1-13), which has lost nine straight games. McCowan had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Breland finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell each added 12 points. Kelsey Mitchell became the third fastest player in franchise history to reach 1,500 career points.

PRO GOLF

Hataoka shares lead in Michigan: Nasa Hataoka had a share of the Meijer LPGA Classic lead Thursday in her first event since losing a playoff in the U.S. Women's Open. The 22-year-old Japanese player birdied three of the last five holes at Blythefield Country Club to match fellow morning starters Leona Maguire, Charley Hull and Lauren Stephenson at 7-under 65. “This course, usually everyone hits low scores, so it’s really important for me to play four good rounds,” Hataoka said.

PRO SOCCER

Players honor Eriksen during match: Substitute Kevin De Bruyne set up one goal and scored the winner himself to give Belgium a 2-1 victory over Denmark in a European Championship game marked by an emotional tribute to Christian Eriksen in the first half. It was Denmark’s first game since Eriksen’s collapse, and the hosts started at a furious pace at a raucous Parken Stadium. Yussuf Poulsen scored with a low shot inside the far post in only the second minute. Players from both teams then halted play after 10 minutes as the 25,000 fans rose for a minute of thunderous applause in tribute to Eriksen, who wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark’s national team.mThe players joined the applause as well, as did referee Bjorn Kuipers. Eriksen remains in a nearby hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in the team’s opening game against Finland. Also, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal in each half as the Netherlands comfortably beat Austria 2-0 to advance to the round of 16. Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk both scored to give Ukraine a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia. The same two players also scored in the team’s opening match at Euro 2020 on Sunday, but that ended up being a 3-2 loss to the Netherlands.

