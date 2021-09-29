Dane Snemis, Chesterton seniors enjoying one last ride

Dane Snemis has thought about how good this Chesterton senior class could be for a long time.
He grew up playing Pop Warner with many of his fellow seniors, who are anchoring a defense that is allowing just 8.3 points per game en route to a 5-1 start.
Putting on a show along with safety Evan Dickinson and linebackers Gage DeMarco and Matt McCracken among others has been the joy of Snemis’ final high school season so far.
“We just played together forever,” Snemis said. “I feel like I’m playing with my brothers every time. Back in Pop Warner we did the same stuff. We all just have chemistry and play well together.”
After a bitter 10-7 loss to rival Valparaiso on Sept. 17, the Trojans never let Portage (1-5) get any momentum and rolled to a 27-0 win on Friday night.
Chesterton’s defense allowed just three completions for 32 yards on 10 throws. Portage running backs averaged 2.4 yards on 36 carries, totaling just 86 yards.
Coach Mark Peterson credits his seniors with building a strong team culture, and their experience has paid dividends.
“It’s definitely part of it,” Peterson said. “The group we have ... McCracken’s a three-year starter; Evan Dickinson’s a three-year starter; Dane, two-and-a-half; Gage (DeMarco), two-and-a-half.
“Defensive line-wise we’ve really got a couple of good ones like Jason Hughes. Brant Westphal and Josh Lemon have just continued to grow and develop. When you have kids with good size and they’re long, particularly in the secondary, it plays in your favor.”
Snemis, who earned all-conference honors in 2020, is averaging more than six tackles a game at safety.
“He’s really provided us with, I think, an emotional level of performance and play. Just very consistent in the secondary,” Peterson said.
While Valparaiso and Merrillville are atop the Duneland standings, Snemis has a bigger end goal in sight.
“I’m playing for a sectional championship this year. We’ve never won one, and I want one for our senior year,” Snemis said.
Drought ends for Warriors
Calumet beat Griffith 14-10 on Friday, the program’s first victory in the series since 1983.
It was a proud moment for coach Cody French, whose defense had 16 tackles for loss.
“We play an aggressive style of defense, that’s not hidden from anyone who watches our film,” French said. “We’re an attacking defense with some speed and some really good players on the edge.”
Junior outside linebacker David Flores has been a revelation to French and the Warriors (5-1), who have won three straight.
“I’ve been blown away by David Flores,” French said. “He’s got over 70 tackles already, over 10 tackles for loss.”
Flores made 13 tackles, including two for losses and one sack, against Griffith.
“He’s really been a nightmare for offenses to deal with,” French said. “He’s been all over the field. I knew he was going to be good, but he’s playing at a very, very high level.”
Sophomore quarterback Quinten Falls, who stepped in for injured Scott Flores after Week 1, threw two touchdowns to put the Warriors on top.
“He’s stepped into that role and been efficient,” French said. “He made two big-time throws for long touchdowns. That’s kind of our (thing). We run the ball and we take shots.”
Highland controls the Bridge
When Highland shut out Munster 28-0 on Friday night, the Trojans stretched their winning streak in the Battle of the Bridge to four games — the longest in program history.
“I want to give a shout out to the senior class,” Highland coach Pete Koulianos said.
Highland (3-3) gave up just 156 total years in the win, including allowing just two completed passes for 30 yards.
Koulianos gave credit to defensive coordinator Eric Miller and his staff.
“(They) put together a pretty lights-out game plan, so we were really, really happy with our defensive performance,” Koulianos said. “We had to out-physical them.
“I think our entire defensive front (played well), talking about Drew Barsich, Vincent Cruz and Cameron Bixeman. Our linebacking crew played pretty well, with Jesus Alanis. Our front seven was really, really solid and they played hard.”