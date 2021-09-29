Dane Snemis, Chesterton seniors enjoying one last ride

“Defensive line-wise we’ve really got a couple of good ones like Jason Hughes. Brant Westphal and Josh Lemon have just continued to grow and develop. When you have kids with good size and they’re long, particularly in the secondary, it plays in your favor.”

Snemis, who earned all-conference honors in 2020, is averaging more than six tackles a game at safety.

“He’s really provided us with, I think, an emotional level of performance and play. Just very consistent in the secondary,” Peterson said.

While Valparaiso and Merrillville are atop the Duneland standings, Snemis has a bigger end goal in sight.

“I’m playing for a sectional championship this year. We’ve never won one, and I want one for our senior year,” Snemis said.

Drought ends for Warriors

Calumet beat Griffith 14-10 on Friday, the program’s first victory in the series since 1983.

It was a proud moment for coach Cody French, whose defense had 16 tackles for loss.

“We play an aggressive style of defense, that’s not hidden from anyone who watches our film,” French said. “We’re an attacking defense with some speed and some really good players on the edge.”