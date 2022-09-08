Daniel Lingua named American Association Rookie Position Player of the Year

Lingua wins ROY: The RailCats may have missed the playoffs, but that doesn't mean their season was without anything notable. On Thursday, the American Association announced Daniel Lingua as the winner of the Rookie Position Player of the Year. Lingua played 96 games, batting .271 with six home runs, 48 RBIs, and 29 steals. His 2.6 Wins Above Replacement were the best of all first-year players and 21st in the entire league. The award was voted on by managers, executives and media relations representatives.