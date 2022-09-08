 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel Lingua named American Association Rookie Position Player of the Year

PRO BASEBALL

Lingua wins ROY: The RailCats may have missed the playoffs, but that doesn't mean their season was without anything notable. On Thursday, the American Association announced Daniel Lingua as the winner of the Rookie Position Player of the Year. Lingua played 96 games, batting .271 with six home runs, 48 RBIs, and 29 steals. His 2.6 Wins Above Replacement were the best of all first-year players and 21st in the entire league. The award was voted on by managers, executives and media relations representatives.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Krikke, Wilkins named All-MVC: The Blue Ribbon Basketball Yearbook announced its preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference team on Thursday. Merrillville native and Drake guard D.J. Wilkins was one of the five selected. Valparaiso's Ben Krikke was another among those named to the list. Wilkins averaged 10.3 points per game last season along side fellow Region native Roman Penn. Krikke averaged 14.2 points per game and grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game. Valparaiso was picked to finish eighth in the conference by Blue Ribbon.

