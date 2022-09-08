Daniel Lingua named American Association Rookie Position Player of the Year

Times Staff
Lingua wins ROY: The RailCats may have missed the playoffs, but that doesn't mean their season was without anything notable. On Thursday, the American Association announced Daniel Lingua as the winner of the Rookie Position Player of the Year. Lingua played 96 games, batting .271 with six home runs, 48 RBIs, and 29 steals. His 2.6 Wins Above Replacement were the best of all first-year players and 21st in the entire league. The award was voted on by managers, executives and media relations representatives. Krikke, Wilkins named All-MVC: The Blue Ribbon Basketball Yearbook announced its preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference team on Thursday. Merrillville native and Drake guard D.J. Wilkins was one of the five selected. Valparaiso's Ben Krikke was another among those named to the list. Wilkins averaged 10.3 points per game last season along side fellow Region native Roman Penn. Krikke averaged 14.2 points per game and grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game. Valparaiso was picked to finish eighth in the conference by Blue Ribbon.
PHOTOS: Valparaiso 2022 men's basketball senior night against Drake
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_1
Valparaiso's Eron Gordon goes to the basket against Drake’s ShanQuan Hemphill and Ayo Akinwole in the first half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_2
Drake’s D.J. Wilkins tries to stop Valparaiso’s Kevion Taylor at the basket in the first half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_3
Valparaiso’s Kevion Taylor hits an open 3-pointer to cross over 2,000 points in his college career during the second half against Drake on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_4
Valparaiso’s Kevion Taylor goes through Drake’s Roman Penn, Tucker DeVries and ShanQuan Hemphill to the basket in the second half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_5
Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke tries to stop Drake’s Tucker DeVries as he takes a shot late in the first half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_6
Drake’s Tremell Murphy blocks Valparaiso’s Kevion Taylor with ShanQuan Hemphill in the first half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_7
Valparaiso’s Kobe King tries to keep the ball in play against Drake’s Tucker DeVries near the end of the first half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_8
Drake’s Roman Penn steals the ball from Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards late in the first half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_9
Drake’s ShanQuan Hemphill follows through on a dunk in the first half against Valparaiso on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_10
Valparaiso’s Darius DeAveiro goes past Drake’s Garrett Sturtz to the basket in the first half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_11
Valparaiso’s Darius DeAveiro gets the ball away from Drake’s D.J. Wilkins in the first half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_12
Valparaiso’s Kevion Taylor gets an open 3-pointer early in the first half against Drake on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_13
Valparaiso’s Eron Gordon goes to the basket in the final second of the game against Drake on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_14
Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke pressures Drake’s Darnell Brodie under the basket in the second half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_15
Valparaiso’s Sheldon Edwards take a shot over Drake’s D.J. Wilkins in the second half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_16
Valparaiso’s Kobe King goes past Drake’s Darnell Brodie and Garrett Sturtz to the basket in the second half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_
Valparaiso's Kobe King drives between Drake's Tucker DeVries, left, and Tremell Murphy for a dunk on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_18
Drake’s D.J. Wilkins get between Valparaiso’s Eron Gordon and Ben Krikke to the basket in the first half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_19
Drake assistant coach Marty Richter talks with ShanQuan Hemphill as he comes off the floor for a timeout against Valparaiso in the second half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_20
Drake’s Jonah Jackson (center), a Merrillville native, with Nate Ferguson and Deven Dahlke watch as the Bulldogs go up 63-56 over Valparaiso late in the second half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022422-spt-bkc-drake-vu_21
Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich watches the Beacons on defense against Drake in the second half on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
