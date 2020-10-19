Danny Puplava takes charge for Portage in OT win over LaPorte

PORTAGE -- Portage senior fullback Danny Puplava knew it was his time to take charge.
The Indians have been beset with a rash of injuries this season, and that trend continued during Friday’s Duneland Athletic Conference game against visiting LaPorte.
Portage was already without quarterback Tylee Swopes, and running backs Jakar Gordon and Terrell Craft were injured while Portage built a 28-7 lead. After LaPorte rallied to tie the game and force overtime, Portage found a way to eke out a 34-28 victory.
“I know what I can do, and I just wanted to help the team as much as possible and help them win,” said Puplava, who scored the game-winning touchdown in OT on a 6-yard run. “It feels good, but I couldn’t really do it without the O-line and my blockers to be honest with you. They really helped me out to get me to score.”
Portage (4-5, 2-5) got the ball first in OT, and Puplava said coach Terry Chestovich told them they were going to score right away. It took just two power runs over the left side by Puplava.
“I knew with our line and all of our blockers, if we just literally put all of our strength into it, we’re going to score,” Puplava said. “We were running the same thing because we knew that they couldn’t really contain it that well.”
Chestovich said he just told his charges to go play.
“Do what we do,” he said. “That’s the whole thing of this whole season. We can see that we’re continually getting better and doing some things that help us in that regard.”
Chestovich told Puplava to run down hill and go get it.
“He’s a senior, and he’s one of our leaders on the team,” Chestovich said. “He’s a captain for us, so we just told him, ‘Let’s go get it. Let’s go win this.’ … We just keep learning.”
After Puplava’s TD burst, his second of the game, Portage missed the PAT, and it had to stop LaPorte (3-6, 3-4).
The defense sealed the win when a fourth-down pass was broken up by Tyler Winters and Trevor Shively.
“It was hectic over there,” Chestovich said. “We didn’t change what we do. We’re pretty simple.”
Puplava finished with 33 yards rushing on seven carries, ran for two touchdowns and caught three passes for 22 yards. He’s taken advantage of his second year on varsity and has been able to stay healthy.
“I fractured my leg last year, and I broke my leg my sophomore year, so it’s kind of been a little injury high school career for me,” he said. “Finally, this year it’s time to play.”
Craft rushed for 68 yards and a TD as Portage built the third-quarter lead, but he was limited the rest of the game. Both Jakar Gordon and Jaivon Gordon also were sidelined with injuries. That opened the door for LaPorte, but Puplava and his teammates responded.
“We have some packages where (Puplava) plays that running back position for us, so that’s one of the things we do with one of our sets,” Chestovich said.” That’s why he was in. Yea, we’ve got some kids that are dinged up. We’re one of three teams in the Duneland that played all nine games, so we’ve got some bumps and bruises, that’s for sure.”
Chestovich said Puplava is such a smart player.
“He’s played all four years here,” he said. “He does a great job for us in terms of just trying to keep everybody positive. Not just him but all of our seniors. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Puplava, who’s committed to play baseball at Kankakee Community College, wants to make the most of this senior season.
“I’m glad my parents got me playing football,” he said
“I want to help my team win, and to get a (DAC) championship feels good.”
