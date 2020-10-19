Danny Puplava takes charge for Portage in OT win over LaPorte

“Do what we do,” he said. “That’s the whole thing of this whole season. We can see that we’re continually getting better and doing some things that help us in that regard.”

Chestovich told Puplava to run down hill and go get it.

“He’s a senior, and he’s one of our leaders on the team,” Chestovich said. “He’s a captain for us, so we just told him, ‘Let’s go get it. Let’s go win this.’ … We just keep learning.”

After Puplava’s TD burst, his second of the game, Portage missed the PAT, and it had to stop LaPorte (3-6, 3-4).

The defense sealed the win when a fourth-down pass was broken up by Tyler Winters and Trevor Shively.

“It was hectic over there,” Chestovich said. “We didn’t change what we do. We’re pretty simple.”

Puplava finished with 33 yards rushing on seven carries, ran for two touchdowns and caught three passes for 22 yards. He’s taken advantage of his second year on varsity and has been able to stay healthy.

“I fractured my leg last year, and I broke my leg my sophomore year, so it’s kind of been a little injury high school career for me,” he said. “Finally, this year it’s time to play.”