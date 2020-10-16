 Skip to main content
Danny Sroka, Munster punch ticket to state semifinals
alert top story
Boys tennis | State quarterfinals

Danny Sroka, Munster punch ticket to state semifinals

Boys tennis semistate: Munster vs. Culver

Danny Sroka, seen here at last year's semistate, helped Munster advance to Saturday's state semifinals.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

It must’ve been the hat.

After losing the first set 6-1 to Center Grove senior Seth Jasek, Munster sophomore Danny Sroka changed his hat and took off his jacket. With the proper wardrobe, he recovered to win the last two sets 6-4, 6-3 as the decisive point for the Mustangs’ 3-2 state quarterfinal win Friday.

“I wasn’t feeling the pink hat,” Sroka said. “I tried to find another way to win. I felt like maybe (the hat) was making me lose. Next thing you know, I’m in the third set winning out here.”

Even with the new hat, Sroka lost the first game of the second set.

“I’m sure (Jasek) looked at (the first set) and thought it was a for-sure (win),” Munster coach Patrick Spohr said. “(Sroka) was able to get his redemption on those courts. The comeback is always greater than the setback and boy did that ring true for Danny today.”

Munster lost 3-2 to Terre Haute South in the quarterfinals last season. Sroka lost his match in that one 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Caleb Morris.

“I’ve had a lot of heartache in the past year and a half on those Center Grove courts,” said Spohr, who was also there when the girls team lost in the state quarterfinals in 2019. “You’ve just got to keep a short-term memory and see what’s in front and try not to think ‘Here we go, again.’”

“Last year, I was sitting on that same bench crying, because I was a freshman and just lost it for the team,” Sroka said. “This year, I came up stronger and won it for the team.”

At No. 1 singles, Peyton Specht cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Dhrumil Patel. Charlie Morton and Ryan Muntean gave Munster another point at No. 1 doubles, beating Carson Contos and Landen Finlinson 7-5, 6-4.

Luke Embrey gave the Trojans a point at No. 2 singles, giving Nikky Kondamuri only his second loss of the season 6-2, 6-0.

The No. 2 doubles match was the most competitive of the day. Mustangs Max Ladd and Nick Stephan went the distance in all three sets with Bennet Strain and Glenn Swaney but fell 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.

“We came all this way, a three-hour drive, we weren’t going to just come her and lose,” Sroka said. “This was our court and our time.”

Spohr credited his team's grit to experience in big matches, despite rostering only two seniors in Ladd and Specht. He also spent hours watching Center Grove matches available online and giving his players detailed scouting reports of their opponents.

“Even though we’re young, we’ve had a lot of success. We made it to state last time and came up really short,” he said. “I wanted to do my job the best I could so that when they walked into that match, there were no surprises and they felt comfortable. I think that helped us a lot in certain positions.”

Munster will meet host North Central at 9 a.m. Saturday in the state semifinal. The Panthers beat Columbus North 4-1 in the other quarterfinal at Center Grove.

North Central finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Poll. The Mustangs were No. 5.

“They’ve got a really good 1, 2, 3 singles but so do we,” Spohr said. “We’re just going to have to come out there and play as hard as we can.”

