Danny Sroka, Munster punch ticket to state semifinals

“Last year, I was sitting on that same bench crying, because I was a freshman and just lost it for the team,” Sroka said. “This year, I came up stronger and won it for the team.”

At No. 1 singles, Peyton Specht cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Dhrumil Patel. Charlie Morton and Ryan Muntean gave Munster another point at No. 1 doubles, beating Carson Contos and Landen Finlinson 7-5, 6-4.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Luke Embrey gave the Trojans a point at No. 2 singles, giving Nikky Kondamuri only his second loss of the season 6-2, 6-0.

The No. 2 doubles match was the most competitive of the day. Mustangs Max Ladd and Nick Stephan went the distance in all three sets with Bennet Strain and Glenn Swaney but fell 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.

“We came all this way, a three-hour drive, we weren’t going to just come her and lose,” Sroka said. “This was our court and our time.”

Spohr credited his team's grit to experience in big matches, despite rostering only two seniors in Ladd and Specht. He also spent hours watching Center Grove matches available online and giving his players detailed scouting reports of their opponents.