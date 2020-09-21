Darius DeAveiro continues Valparaiso’s Canadian pipeline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Valparaiso’s pipeline from the north continued to flow Monday evening as Ottawa native Darius DeAveiro became the latest Canadian to join the program.

DeAverio, a 6-foot point guard from Ontario, will follow Daniel Sackey (Manitoba) and Ben Krikke (Alberta) as recent Canadians to play at Valparaiso. Montreal natives Tevonn Walker and Max Joseph also played for the Crusaders from 2013-17.

DeAveiro averaged 7.2 points, 5.4 assists and shot 41.9 percent from the 3-point line for Orangeville Prep, a program that produced seven Division I players from last season’s team.

“I know that Valpo treats their Canadians very well,” DeAverio said. “I know Ben and Daniel really well and I know they love their experience there. That played a big factor in my decision.”

DeAveiro played with Krikke during AAU basketball two years ago and he developed a relationship with Sackey when the current Valparaiso point guard played for DeAveiro’s father, Daniel, in the Canadian national program. Daniel DeAveiro coached McGill University for the last 10 years before taking over at Ryerson in April. Valparaiso knocked off McGill 84-78 in the first game of its Canadian tour in the summer of 2019.