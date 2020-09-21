 Skip to main content
Darius DeAveiro continues Valparaiso's Canadian pipeline
Men's basketball

Darius DeAveiro continues Valparaiso’s Canadian pipeline

  Updated
Valparaiso’s pipeline from the north continued to flow Monday evening as Ottawa native Darius DeAveiro became the latest Canadian to join the program.

DeAverio, a 6-foot point guard from Ontario, will follow Daniel Sackey (Manitoba) and Ben Krikke (Alberta) as recent Canadians to play at Valparaiso. Montreal natives Tevonn Walker and Max Joseph also played for the Crusaders from 2013-17.

DeAveiro averaged 7.2 points, 5.4 assists and shot 41.9 percent from the 3-point line for Orangeville Prep, a program that produced seven Division I players from last season’s team.

“I know that Valpo treats their Canadians very well,” DeAverio said. “I know Ben and Daniel really well and I know they love their experience there. That played a big factor in my decision.”

DeAveiro played with Krikke during AAU basketball two years ago and he developed a relationship with Sackey when the current Valparaiso point guard played for DeAveiro’s father, Daniel, in the Canadian national program. Daniel DeAveiro coached McGill University for the last 10 years before taking over at Ryerson in April. Valparaiso knocked off McGill 84-78 in the first game of its Canadian tour in the summer of 2019.

“My strengths are my speed, leadership and just winning,” DeAveiro said. “We won three straight championships at Orangeville Prep. I’m a leader. I’m a captain on my team as one of the few returners. I’m excited to get to Valpo and learn from the older guys and then continue to be a leader.”

DeAveiro joins Wisconsin native Cameron Palesse in Valparaiso’s 2021 recruiting class. The Crusaders currently have two scholarships available for the 2021-22 season. DeAveiro and Palesse are expected to officially sign with Valparaiso when the early signing period begins in November.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

