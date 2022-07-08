Darius Garland comes home to give back with camp

GARY — Just about the first public thing Darius Garland did after signing a five-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers worth potentially over $230 million with incentives was to come back home.

The Gary native hosted the Like Father, Like Son Camp with his dad Winston Thursday at Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center on Lake Street. Kids from the Steel City took in a day of sun, hoops, music and instruction.

“This is just to give back to the community. I know there’s a lot of players coming out of the Region. When I was younger, I was one of these kids,” Garland said. “Me and my family have known (Beyond 4 Walls) for a long time. I’m just trying to give back and do something for the community.”

The first camp Darius Garland attended was hosted by Gary legend Glenn Robinson when he was a kid. Growing up, he went to several others like it at Indiana University Northwest and local high schools. It’s important to him to relay that experience now that he can.

He hosts other camps in Cleveland and other cities. This summer one was in Nashville and another in Merrillville.

Thursday was different for him, though. Garland has a tattoo on his calf that reads “Welcome to Gary.”

“This one is special. My first camp was outside so it’s super cool to see these young guys and girls out here working hard,” Garland said. “This is the same city I’m from. People think it’s so bad and negative that we have kids outside doing something they love to do. We’re putting a smile on their faces so that’s super cool to see. This is home for me. This is a huge deal.”

Several area high school coaches and players helped out with coaching. Andrean’s Aaron Austin, Merrillville’s Bo Patton and 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw blew whistles, hollered instructions and did their best to corral second graders. To the delight of parents and others watching, some of the kids talked adorable elementary school trash after crossing over or blocking friends.

“The biggest thing here is to let the kids have fun,” Patton said. “Darius said the first camp he ever attended was outdoors. Having them see that from a guy who just signed a $190-million dollar contact, it’s something for them to see. Like (Pastor Maurice) White said (to the campers), not everybody’s going to the NBA but you’ve got the pathway to be successful.”

Reigning Times Player of the Year Travis Grayson, from Chesterton, worked with Patton on a pick and roll drill. His dad, Timothy, works security at the church. Both of Grayson’s parents grew up in Gary.

“I grew up in Merrillville but I went to school in Gary all the way up until eighth grade, when I went to Chesterton,” Grayson said. “It’s pretty cool watching these kids play like this, now that I’m older and how I used to play.”

Upshaw attends Beyond 4 Walls and said he was happy to help out.

“It’s a great event for the community,” Upshaw said. “These kids live in Gary. This is to show them something positive. They’re on the internet. They read. They see us. They see Bo. They see Travis Grayson. It’s good for them to come see us up close.”

Upshaw played for Winston Garland at Roosevelt and remembers Darius Garland hanging around practice as a youngster. He’s proud to see Garland acting as a role model today.

“He’s not just saying he’s from Gary. He’s actually coming back,” Upshaw said. “He could be in Vegas with the rest of the NBA. He’s here.”