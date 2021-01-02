Darrell Reed, Reggie Abram power Hammond past Merrillville

GARY — When Darrell Reed broke free down the middle of the court and caught the ball, he knew what do to with it.
Hammond’s star forward drew the ball back and threw down a vicious right-handed dunk in the third quarter, despite being slapped on the arm by Merrillville guard Dorian Harris. Reed then turned to his bench and pushed both of his hands in the air as the Wildcats’ fans cheered in delight.
“I just slammed it,” Reed said. “I had a lot of energy after that, so I just had to raise the roof.”
Reed finished with 18 points, and his thunderous jam highlighted a wire-to-wire 79-48 win over the Pirates on Saturday. The Alabama State commit credited his coaching staff and teammates for putting him positions to be successful, which resulted in a few plays above the rim in the fourth annual Mac Jelks Invitational.
“It’s pretty fun,” Reed said. “I like to have guys that give me an opportunity to score.”
The 6-foot-7 forward was one of four Hammond players to reach double figures in scoring. Reggie Abram notched a game-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, while Harold Woods and Julius Byrd added 13 points and 11 points, respectively.
Throughout his senior season, Abram has proven to be one of the most impactful guards in the Region, and he plays with a level of intensity that is usually unmatched.
The 5-foot-8 guard said his tenacity comes from his childhood.
“My cousins and uncles used to bully me all of the time when I was like 6 or 7,” Abram said. “They basically raised me, so when I’m on the court, I act like everybody else is them so I can get my pay back.”
Hammond (6-1) started the game on an 11-0 run, and Wildcats coach Larry Moore Jr. said he was pleased with his team’s focus. Merrillville (3-4) committed several turnovers early on and that trend continued throughout the night.
“We were locked in defensively,” Moore said. “Our last two games in Indy (against Avon and North Central), we gave up 68 points (in both games) and we weren’t happy with that. We made a conscious effort and really wanted to have a great game defensively. That was the main focus coming in.”
Senior Juwan Bandy was the only player to score in double figures for Merrillville. He had six of his team-high 10 points in the second quarter. Harris and Angel Nelson, who starred at quarterback for the Pirates in the fall, each added nine points.
Merrillville coach Bo Patton did not hold back while assessing his team’s performance.
“We’re soft. That’s what it is,” Patton said. “We dribble the ball too much, have no patience and had way too many turnovers. We got down quick and fought back for a second, but we’re just not tough enough, to be honest. … I think we got on kind of high with two good wins Tuesday and Wednesday (against South Bend Riley and Andrean, respectively), but this game will humble you really quick, and as the coach I take full blame.”
Bowman 64, South Bend Riley 56: Bowman (3-8) used a collective effort to snap its three-game losing streak. Star guard Koron Davis scored a team-high 23 points, fellow senior Judah Tolbert added 21 points and Jevon France chipped in with 12 points.
“The kids were talking about starting the year off on positive vibes, and they came out and played hard,” Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson said. “What I’m really glad about is that Koron was scoring but also facilitating and getting everyone else involved in the game. He started trusting his teammates”
Davis scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter to hand South Bend Riley (7-2) and Notre Dame recruit Blake Wesley their second straight loss against a Region program. The Wildcats were defeated 69-68 at Merrillville on Tuesday.
Wesley poured in a game-high 31 points against Bowman.