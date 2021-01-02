Darrell Reed, Reggie Abram power Hammond past Merrillville

The 5-foot-8 guard said his tenacity comes from his childhood.

“My cousins and uncles used to bully me all of the time when I was like 6 or 7,” Abram said. “They basically raised me, so when I’m on the court, I act like everybody else is them so I can get my pay back.”

Hammond (6-1) started the game on an 11-0 run, and Wildcats coach Larry Moore Jr. said he was pleased with his team’s focus. Merrillville (3-4) committed several turnovers early on and that trend continued throughout the night.

“We were locked in defensively,” Moore said. “Our last two games in Indy (against Avon and North Central), we gave up 68 points (in both games) and we weren’t happy with that. We made a conscious effort and really wanted to have a great game defensively. That was the main focus coming in.”

Senior Juwan Bandy was the only player to score in double figures for Merrillville. He had six of his team-high 10 points in the second quarter. Harris and Angel Nelson, who starred at quarterback for the Pirates in the fall, each added nine points.

Merrillville coach Bo Patton did not hold back while assessing his team’s performance.