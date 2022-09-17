Dartmouth pulls away from Valparaiso late for 35-13 win

Valpo falls to Dartmouth: Valparaiso took on an Ivy League opponent Saturday in Darmouth. After keeping it close through much of the game, the Big Green pulled away to win, 35-13. The Beacons responded twice to Dartmouth scores early to keep the game at 14-10 in the second quarter. After trailing 21-10 at the half, the Beacons kicked a field goal to inch closer and then responded to another Big Green score with a forced fumble deep on their side of the field. Dartmouth was too much for Valparaiso in the end as Dartmouth added a last touchdown with 30 seconds left to up their lead to 35-13.

Athletes of the Week named: The fourth Times Athletes of the Week for the 2022-23 school year are Crown Point's Landen Delich, Hobart's Cassie Cohen, LaPorte's RJ Anglin and Kouts' Lindsey Krueger. Delich had a 40-yard touchdown catch and an 87-yard interception return for a TD in a win over Lake Central. Cohen won the Bob Thomas Invitational at Lowell with a time of 19 minutes, 13.92 seconds. Anglin threw touchdown passes of 25 and 20 yards in a win over Chesterton. Krueger had 32 kills, eight aces and 26 digs to help the Fillies finish second in the Triton Invitational, and had 16 more kills combined in wins over Tri-Township and Morgan Township. Each week, the Times will honor four athletes, one boy and one girl each from two areas: Lake, Jasper and Newton counties and the south suburbs; and Porter and LaPorte County. Coaches and athletic directors are invited to send nominations by noon Monday to munsports@lee.net. For more information, email Times Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com.