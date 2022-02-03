Dash Shaw powers Purdue Northwest women to OT win

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Shaw helps Purdue Northwest prevail: Crown Point grad Dash Shaw scored a game-high 32 points to lead Purdue Northwest past visiting Michigan Tech 93-89 in overtime on Thursday. Kylie Schmidt added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Pride (7-13, 4-9 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). Molly Devalkenaere (13 points) and Regan Courier (12) also reached double figures.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

South Suburban improves to 21-0: Camron Donatlan and Damonte Taylor scored 24 points each as NJCAA Division II top-ranked South Suburban coasted past the East-West JV 103-49 in South Holland. Nmesomachi Nnebedum scored 12 for the Bulldogs (21-0) and Damarco Minor had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Heffner also scored 10.

LOCAL SPORTS

Sportsmanship Dinner postponed: The Calumet Region Sportsmanship Dinner, originally scheduled for Feb. 21 at The Halls of St. George in Schererville, has been rescheduled for June 6, according to program committee chairman John Doherty.

PRO BASEBALL

MLB seeks federal mediation for labor talks: Major League Baseball asked a federal mediator to intervene in stalled labor negotiations that likely will put off the start of spring training. On the 64th day of a lockout, MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem asked Thursday for the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to enter the dispute. The players' association must agree for the conciliation service to enter talks. The union declined to comment, and its lawyers were expected to consult with players. There was little movement in the last negotiating session on Tuesday, leaving almost no hope spring training workouts will start as scheduled on Feb. 16. Baseball's ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, will soon threaten opening day on March 31. Players made a new proposal with small changes Tuesday during the first negotiating session in a week, and management has not responded.

PRO GOLF

Hoge leads at Pebble Beach: Tom Hoge enjoys being at Pebble Beach even in a frigid wind and relentless rain. He loved it even more Thursday in brilliant sunshine, especially with nine birdies on his card. Hoge began his day along the Pacific Ocean with a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Pebble Beach. He made the last of six straight birdies with a 40-foot putt on the daunting eighth hole. It added to a 9-under 63, by four shots his best score at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “It's hard to be in a bad mood out here,” Hoge said. “I mean, Pebble Beach and perfect weather is about as good as it gets.” He had a one-shot lead over Seamus Power of Ireland. Power birdied his last four holes at Spyglass Hill, traditionally the toughest of the three courses in benign conditions. It was the only course that played over par Thursday. Jonas Blixt had a 7-under 64 on the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula. Patrick Cantlay, at No. 4 the highest-ranked player in the field, birdied his last three holes for a 65 on the Shore.

