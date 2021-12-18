Dash Shaw scores career-high in Purdue Northwest's 3OT win

PRO FOOTBALL

Jags fire Meyer for cause: Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract, a person familiar with the termination told The Associated Press. Owner Shad Khan dismissed Meyer early Thursday after weeks of analysis that focused on Meyer’s mounting public blunders and even more missteps behind the scenes. The person said firing Meyer for cause was not tied to any one incident during his 11-month tenure. The Jaguars seemingly have plenty of evidence, none more damning than Meyer getting caught on video acting inappropriately with a woman at an Ohio bar in early September. Florida is an “at-will” employment state, meaning employers or employees can terminate employment at any time and without any advance warning. That could make it tougher for Meyer to prove he was wrongly fired or should be owed the remainder of his contract.