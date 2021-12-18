 Skip to main content
Dash Shaw scores career-high in Purdue Northwest's 3OT win
Dash Shaw scores career-high in Purdue Northwest's 3OT win

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Shaw scores career-high in win: Dash Shaw continues to get better with time as the Purdue Northwest sophomore guard scored a career-high 26 points in the Pride's 82-80 triple-overtime win over University of Indianapolis on Saturday. Shaw was 8 for 18 from the floor but knocked down 10-of-13 free throws. The former West Side and Crown Point star added three assists and three rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Abbie McDowell, who scored 20 points, and Anjel Galbraith (12). 

The Sky's Kahleah Copper gives back as an assistant coach at Purdue Northwest

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

RailCats bring Lingua back: Daniel Lingua proved to be a reliable during his rookie season with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The 25-year-old switch hitter played each position except catcher and right field while leading the team in at-bats (313), hits (88), walks (45) and tied for first in doubles (16) and triples (five). He'll return for his second season, the team announced.

PRO BASEBALL

Mets hire Showalter: Buck Showalter is back on the bench in New York. Nearly 30 years since making his name in pinstripes, Showalter has been hired as manager of the Mets as he returns to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team. The former New York Yankees skipper replaces Luis Rojas, let go in early October following two losing seasons. Mets owner Steve Cohen announced the move Saturday afternoon on Twitter. In addition to building a winner across town during the 1990s with the Yankees, Showalter has managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. He compiled a regular-season record of 1,551-1,517-1 (.506 winning percentage) from 1992-2018, winning three AL Manager of the Year awards and taking all his teams besides Texas to the playoffs at least once.

PRO FOOTBALL

Jags fire Meyer for cause: Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract, a person familiar with the termination told The Associated Press. Owner Shad Khan dismissed Meyer early Thursday after weeks of analysis that focused on Meyer’s mounting public blunders and even more missteps behind the scenes. The person said firing Meyer for cause was not tied to any one incident during his 11-month tenure. The Jaguars seemingly have plenty of evidence, none more damning than Meyer getting caught on video acting inappropriately with a woman at an Ohio bar in early September. Florida is an “at-will” employment state, meaning employers or employees can terminate employment at any time and without any advance warning. That could make it tougher for Meyer to prove he was wrongly fired or should be owed the remainder of his contract.

