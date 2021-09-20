David Bell, Purdue's top receiver, enters concussion protocol

Purdue receiver David Bell used his Twitter account to tell fans he was all right after Saturday's scary scene at No. 12 Notre Dame.

It's still unclear when the Boilermakers could get their biggest playmaker back on the field.

Coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday that Bell is in the concussion protocol and his status for this weekend's Big Ten opener against Illinois remains unclear.

"He's the type of player that doesn't have to practice a whole lot at all, other than making sure he's feeling right and feeling good and in good condition, in good shape," he said. "So I think we'll monitor that obviously extremely closely this week and hope to get him out there whenever he can go."

Bell was injured when Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton hit the Big Ten's 2019 Freshman of the Year in the back, driving him face-first into the ground. After Bell's head bounced hard off the field, he stayed down for several minutes before being carted off the field, looking woozy with his mouth bleeding.

Following the game, Purdue officials said the all-conference receiver was walking and surrounded by teammates.

Bell's status isn't the only injury concern for Purdue (2-1).