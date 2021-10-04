David Montgomery's knee injury means uncertainty for Bears offense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears' offense has dealt with adversity from injuries since the second game of the season.

It will only worsen heading into preparation for their game Sunday at Las Vegas against the Raiders, because now the injuries include running backs as well as quarterbacks.

The knee injury suffered by running back David Montgomery in a 106-yard effort during a 24-14 win Sunday over the Detroit Lions will be an uncertain situation to watch going forward.

"Again, we'll know more with that as we go here the next couple days," Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Monday. "For us, you hope that, but once we know more then that will give us more clarity with that.

"With a lot of this offense going through him, I think a lot of you feel it, you see it, his energy, his passion, the way he runs the football. The other stuff that you (media) can't always see is how he is in practice and how focused he is and how he runs that huddle at times. You love that about him. So we'll keep our fingers crossed and see where he's at."

Add this to the uncertainty at quarterback whether rookie Justin Fields will be asked to start for the third straight time because of the knee injury to starter Andy Dalton, and it will be another week of guessing for Nagy and the offense.