David Spriggs, Mat Wlodarczyk a potent 1-2 punch for Lake Central

ST. JOHN — Lake Central boys tennis coach Ralph Holden got excited when he first saw freshman Mat Wlodarczyk hit.

He wasn’t excited about the ninth grader alone, though. He immediately began to think about the potential potency Wlodarczyk could provide at the top of the Indians lineup with junior David Spriggs.

“I’ve never had this much talent in the two best players on the team,” coach Ralph Holden said. “We’ve never finished better than fourth in the conference since (2013). Our goal is to be top three in the Duneland (Athletic Conference), win sectionals and try to play Munster, again.”

Holden coached from 1994 until 2009 and came back in 2013.

“It’s an honor (to hear Holden say that) but we have to focus on now. We can’t take it in and come into matches like, ‘We’re not going to lose because we’re that great,’” Wlodarczyk said. “It’s nice to hear that but we have to focus on the match.”

Wlodarczyk is a nationally-ranked player as an individual. But he’s never really been a part of a team. He’s had to learn things as simple as warming up with a teammate.