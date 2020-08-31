 Skip to main content
David Spriggs, Mat Wlodarczyk a potent 1-2 punch for Lake Central
ST. JOHN — Lake Central boys tennis coach Ralph Holden got excited when he first saw freshman Mat Wlodarczyk hit.

He wasn’t excited about the ninth grader alone, though. He immediately began to think about the potential potency Wlodarczyk could provide at the top of the Indians lineup with junior David Spriggs.

“I’ve never had this much talent in the two best players on the team,” coach Ralph Holden said. “We’ve never finished better than fourth in the conference since (2013). Our goal is to be top three in the Duneland (Athletic Conference), win sectionals and try to play Munster, again.”

Holden coached from 1994 until 2009 and came back in 2013.

“It’s an honor (to hear Holden say that) but we have to focus on now. We can’t take it in and come into matches like, ‘We’re not going to lose because we’re that great,’” Wlodarczyk said. “It’s nice to hear that but we have to focus on the match.”

Wlodarczyk is a nationally-ranked player as an individual. But he’s never really been a part of a team. He’s had to learn things as simple as warming up with a teammate.

“It’s way more fun than individual. You can kind of sit back, talk with friends and help them win and give them advice. It’s been different but it’s been fun,” he said. “But the reality is that this is a short season. It’s been great learning this aspect of the game but the reality is tennis is an individual sport. I’m going back to that when this is over.”

Of the two, Spriggs is the more heady player. He’s able to make adjustments during a match and play more than one style.

He gives Holden some flexibility in the lineup, too. He’ll sometimes play No. 2 singles and sometimes play No. 1 doubles depending upon matchups.

“He’s a smart player, puts the time in,” Holden said. “He always has an idea of what he wants to do on the court.”

Wlodarczyk is more aggressive, with big serves and forehands. Holden said he doesn’t look like a freshman when he hits the ball or moves around the court. And he can get to everything.

“You’re going to see us have a couple of different lineups this year,” Holden said. “David’s a great doubles player. A lot of people don’t know that. He’s great with his hands, a good volleyer.”

Wlodarczyk beat Spriggs in a challenge match to take over No. 1 singles last week. It took a third set tiebreaker 11-9.

“It definitely helps to have somebody in practice who can push you and challenge you,” Spriggs said.

A team sectional title would be Lake Central’s first since 2017 and only the second this century.

“I think this is definitely the best team we’ve had. We definitely have the best chance to go far into (the postseason),” Spriggs said.

Related to this story

