Davis, 21st Century race past Kouts for another Class A sectional title

KOUTS — Johnell Davis wasted no time proving who the best player on the floor was Saturday night in the Class A Kouts Sectional championship.
21st Century’s star senior guard drilled two deep 3-pointers to start the game and followed it up with a steal and tomahawk dunk to stun the host Mustangs. Kouts coach Kevin Duzan was forced to call timeout, as the Cougars’ fans erupted in joy.
“I just came out ready to play,” Davis said. “I was watching Kobe (Bryant) videos, when he scored 81. I watch it before every game. It gives me momentum and energy to play.”
Davis didn’t match Bryant’s legendary career-high, but he did pour in a game-high 33 points to lead Times No. 3 21st Century to an 84-68 win and its fifth consecutive sectional championship. Despite being in foul trouble for most of the game, the Florida Atlantic commit still scored 20 points in the second half to help the Cougars (22-3) down the Mustangs (22-3) for the second time this season.
21st Century coach Rodney Williams didn’t have to say much to Davis when he picked up his third foul in the second quarter. He knew his standout senior could be counted on no matter the situation, and it resulted in another stellar performance.
“He’s the best player in the state of Indiana,” Williams said. “If he’s not in the running for Mr. Basketball, something is wrong.”
While Davis had yet another noteworthy outing, he wasn’t the only 21st Century player to make his presence felt on Saturday night. Cameron Jernigan had 13 points and eight rebounds and did most of his damage in the final quarter.
The senior forward scored seven points in the last eight minutes, and including a vicious fast break dunk, to cap off his team’s wire-to-wire victory. Throughout the season, Jernigan has made a name for himself as one of the most athletic players in the Region and has brought 21st Century’s fans to their feet on several occasions.
“It gives us a big energy boost,” Jernigan said of his dunks. “We need those to get big runs, and sometimes it kills the other team’s momentum. It gets us moving in the right direction, and it puts fear in the other team. That’s what we need.”
Senior guard Tavonte’ Hayes chipped in with 12 points, while fellow senior Triyonte Lomax scored all 10 of his points in the second half. After struggling through much of the first half due to foul trouble, Lomax came alive with an acrobatic steal in the third quarter.
Following two made free throws by Davis, Lomax stole the ensuing inbounds pass from Kouts junior guard Cale Wireman and exploded toward the rim for a layup. He finished through contact, drawing a foul on Wireman, and effectively shut the door on a Mustangs comeback.
Kouts had cut the lead down to 10 points in the third quarter, but following Davis’ free throws and Lomax’s heads up play, it was never able to recover.
“It’s a great feeling that we just keep doing this,” Lomax said of his program’s sixth sectional championship. “I hope that next year (the returning players) can do the same thing.”
Mustangs junior guard Cole Wireman turned in a team-high 31 points in an effort to lead his squad to its first sectional title since 2012. Duzan said he loved the way his team’s leader accepted the challenge of going up against another tough player and program.
“He takes it upon himself like, ‘I should have been better. I should have done this for my teammates,'" Duzan said. "He’s a kid that I love coaching. … He’ll keep working, and I told them all, ‘We just gotta be a little bit better next year.’”