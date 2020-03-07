Davis, 21st Century race past Kouts for another Class A sectional title

While Davis had yet another noteworthy outing, he wasn’t the only 21st Century player to make his presence felt on Saturday night. Cameron Jernigan had 13 points and eight rebounds and did most of his damage in the final quarter.

The senior forward scored seven points in the last eight minutes, and including a vicious fast break dunk, to cap off his team’s wire-to-wire victory. Throughout the season, Jernigan has made a name for himself as one of the most athletic players in the Region and has brought 21st Century’s fans to their feet on several occasions.

“It gives us a big energy boost,” Jernigan said of his dunks. “We need those to get big runs, and sometimes it kills the other team’s momentum. It gets us moving in the right direction, and it puts fear in the other team. That’s what we need.”

Senior guard Tavonte’ Hayes chipped in with 12 points, while fellow senior Triyonte Lomax scored all 10 of his points in the second half. After struggling through much of the first half due to foul trouble, Lomax came alive with an acrobatic steal in the third quarter.