Deep connection drives Andrean's Madison Kmetz and Angelica Majchrowicz
Girls volleyball

Madison Kmetz and Angelina Majchrowicz have been playing volleyball together for so long that they have developed a deep connection.

Kmetz has shined for three years as Andrean’s setter and she’s spent much of that time setting up Majchrowicz to deliver thundering kills. When the pair aren’t playing for the 59ers, they’re doing their same routine with the Epic Volleyball Club.

“We have built a really good connection over the years,” Majchrowicz said. “We’ve played together for at least five years and just spending that time with one another, we’ve built our connection up.”

“(Angelina) can adjust to my sets all the time,” Kmetz added. “I have confidence chucking the ball up to her. We just know where we’re going to be on the court.”

The connection has translated to an off-the-court friendship, as well. The pair drive to school together every day, and they’ve become almost inseparable since meeting each other at a 13-and-under club volleyball event when they were in middle school. Their connection, however, goes back to the day they were born.

Kmetz and Majchrowicz were both born on St. Patrick’s Day at Community Hospital in Munster. Kmetz’s parents were eating dinner at Community Hopsital shortly after their daughter was born when they met the Majchrowicz family for the first time. The two were later baptized on the same day at St. Michael’s Church.

Life eventually took hold and the two went their separate ways. Kmetz went to St. John Evangelist and Majchrowicz went to school at St. Michael’s. They were on-again, off-again teammates in volleyball and basketball, but didn’t know their deep connection until a chance meeting in the supermarket.

“I saw Madi at the store in eighth grade and my mom started talking to her mom,” Majchrowicz said. “I had no idea who she was and then my mom told me that story. I just think it’s really cool.”

Both players eventually dropped basketball to concentrate full time on volleyball and they continued to push each other when they became freshmen on Andrean’s varsity team two years ago. Joining the defending Class 2A state champions was a daunting task, but both Kmetz and Majchrowicz were up for the challenge.

After two years of consistent, high-level play, the pair of juniors are now the older and experienced players on the team. Andrean doesn’t have any seniors on the roster, so now it is up to Kmetz and Majchrowicz to take their connection and try to lift up the rest of the team.

“We were all in their shoes once before,” Kmetz said. “We’re just trying to make the younger players as comfortable as they can be. When we were younger, we just tried to play our game and trust that we would continue to get better. Just keep playing your game.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Times Top 10

Here are Paul Oren's rankings of the top volleyball teams in the area through Monday's games with last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not ranked.

1. LaPorte (1)

2. Crown Point (2)

3. Munster (3)

4. Valparaiso (6)

5. Andrean (5)

6. Lake Central (4)

7. Illiana Christian (7)

8. Kouts (8)

9. Kankakee Valley (9)

10. Morgan Township (10)

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005.

