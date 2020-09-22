Deep connection drives Andrean's Madison Kmetz and Angelica Majchrowicz

Life eventually took hold and the two went their separate ways. Kmetz went to St. John Evangelist and Majchrowicz went to school at St. Michael’s. They were on-again, off-again teammates in volleyball and basketball, but didn’t know their deep connection until a chance meeting in the supermarket.

“I saw Madi at the store in eighth grade and my mom started talking to her mom,” Majchrowicz said. “I had no idea who she was and then my mom told me that story. I just think it’s really cool.”

Both players eventually dropped basketball to concentrate full time on volleyball and they continued to push each other when they became freshmen on Andrean’s varsity team two years ago. Joining the defending Class 2A state champions was a daunting task, but both Kmetz and Majchrowicz were up for the challenge.

After two years of consistent, high-level play, the pair of juniors are now the older and experienced players on the team. Andrean doesn’t have any seniors on the roster, so now it is up to Kmetz and Majchrowicz to take their connection and try to lift up the rest of the team.