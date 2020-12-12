Defending champ Cathedral edges Crown Point at Portage Duals

PORTAGE — It wasn’t a win, but it was still a statement.

Cathedral edged Crown Point at last year’s state meet for its third consecutive state championship. The Irish are the recent gold standard in Indiana high school wrestling.

The Portage Duals on Saturday offered the first chance for the Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the Indiana Mat power poll, to establish themselves as the team set to dethrone Cathedral.

The teams wrestled to a 28-28 tie in team scores. The Irish were given the win on criteria, having won eight individual matches to CP’s six.

“It was very important to show why we’re ranked No. 1 in the state,” Crown Point senior Stephen Roberson said. “We’re not losing to anyone.”

Roberson came up big in the last match of the day, earning a 22-7 technical fall over Luke Gonzalez at 132 pounds. He earned 12 of those points in a flurry of action in the third period.

“It felt great. I knew my team needed me right there. I knew I needed bonus points,” Roberson said. “I went out there and made sure I got it done.”