Defending Class 3A champ Chesterton aims for another deep playoff run in boys soccer

Here are the Region's top 10 boys soccer teams heading into the season.
1. Chesterton
The returning Class 3A state champs lost Mr. Soccer Zack Bowser, all-everything goalie Charlie Eaton and the rest of a talented class of 2021 but the cupboard is far from bare. Ryan O’Dell and Liam Grimes lead a Trojans group that is the area’s best until someone proves otherwise.
2. Valparaiso
Despite the loss of 12 seniors, depth is a strength for the Vikings. So is talent. Valpo brings back a potent attack led by EJ Dreher and Jack Isroff. Breece Walls leads the back line in front of junior goalies Luke Ribordy and CJ Imhoff, who will both see time between the pipes.
3. Lake Central
LC hopes to be in position to make another run at a state title, which it came a game short of achieving in 2019. The Indians will be strong across the board but led by seniors Ben Puch and Quentin Enyeart.
4. Crown Point
Seniors Gavin Stagg and Kyle Alb lead a Bulldogs team that will need to replace 73 percent of its scoring and All-Duneland Athletic Conference and second-team all-district keeper Jared Hecimovich.
5. Munster
The Mustangs won eight of nine games down the stretch last season before falling to eventual state champion Chesterton in the regional final. Senior Gianluca Scalzo anchors a stingy defense.
6. Kankakee Valley
Second-year coach Jovan Jeftich believes the Kougars are starting to buy in and his vision for the program is coming into focus. The defense is inexperienced but forward Joel Gomez should provide some punch.
7. Morgan Township
The Cherokees return a good deal of experience, led by 21-goal scorer Jake Jaranowski. They’ll try to oust rival Kouts from the Porter County Conference driver’s seat.
8. Bishop Noll
New coach Cristian Garcia would’ve loved to have some last season’s seniors on the roster but will make due with a Warriors squad with a huge back line and a capable striker in Miguel Gonzalez. Watch out for freshman forward Gio Granda, too.
9. Kouts
The Mustangs are the defending PCC champs, but much of that production is gone. Coach Nathan Breininger likes his group, though, including nine new freshmen and some of the key parts to a defense that posted seven shutouts.
10. Hammond Central
The brand-new program could be the northern Lake County power under new head coach Daniel Zaragoza.