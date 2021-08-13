 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defending Class 3A champ Chesterton aims for another deep playoff run in boys soccer
BOYS SOCCER | SEASON PREVIEW

Defending Class 3A champ Chesterton aims for another deep playoff run in boys soccer

3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle (copy)

Chesterton's Ryan O'Dell, center right, celebrates with teammates after a goal against Castle during last season's Class 3A state final in Fishers.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Here are the Region's top 10 boys soccer teams heading into the season.

1. Chesterton

The returning Class 3A state champs lost Mr. Soccer Zack Bowser, all-everything goalie Charlie Eaton and the rest of a talented class of 2021 but the cupboard is far from bare. Ryan O’Dell and Liam Grimes lead a Trojans group that is the area’s best until someone proves otherwise.

2. Valparaiso

Despite the loss of 12 seniors, depth is a strength for the Vikings. So is talent. Valpo brings back a potent attack led by EJ Dreher and Jack Isroff. Breece Walls leads the back line in front of junior goalies Luke Ribordy and CJ Imhoff, who will both see time between the pipes.

3. Lake Central

LC hopes to be in position to make another run at a state title, which it came a game short of achieving in 2019. The Indians will be strong across the board but led by seniors Ben Puch and Quentin Enyeart.

4. Crown Point

Seniors Gavin Stagg and Kyle Alb lead a Bulldogs team that will need to replace 73 percent of its scoring and All-Duneland Athletic Conference and second-team all-district keeper Jared Hecimovich.

5. Munster

The Mustangs won eight of nine games down the stretch last season before falling to eventual state champion Chesterton in the regional final. Senior Gianluca Scalzo anchors a stingy defense.

6. Kankakee Valley

Second-year coach Jovan Jeftich believes the Kougars are starting to buy in and his vision for the program is coming into focus. The defense is inexperienced but forward Joel Gomez should provide some punch.

7. Morgan Township

The Cherokees return a good deal of experience, led by 21-goal scorer Jake Jaranowski. They’ll try to oust rival Kouts from the Porter County Conference driver’s seat.

8. Bishop Noll

New coach Cristian Garcia would’ve loved to have some last season’s seniors on the roster but will make due with a Warriors squad with a huge back line and a capable striker in Miguel Gonzalez. Watch out for freshman forward Gio Granda, too.

9. Kouts

The Mustangs are the defending PCC champs, but much of that production is gone. Coach Nathan Breininger likes his group, though, including nine new freshmen and some of the key parts to a defense that posted seven shutouts.

10. Hammond Central

The brand-new program could be the northern Lake County power under new head coach Daniel Zaragoza.

10 players to watch

Here are 10 players to watch this season (listed alphabetically):

EJ Dreher, Sr., F, Valparaiso; Quentin Enyeart, Sr., D, Lake Central; Liam Grimes, Sr., MF, Chesterton; Jack Isroff, Jr., F, Valparaiso; Ryan O’Dell, Sr., MF, Chesterton; Ben Puch, Sr., MF, Lake Central; Gianluca Scalzo, Sr., D, Munster; Gavin Stagg, Sr., MF, Crown Point; Aerik Tanis, Sr., GK, Highland; Breece Walls, Sr., D, Valparaiso.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts