Defending Class 3A champ Chesterton aims for another deep playoff run in boys soccer

Here are the Region's top 10 boys soccer teams heading into the season.

1. Chesterton

The returning Class 3A state champs lost Mr. Soccer Zack Bowser, all-everything goalie Charlie Eaton and the rest of a talented class of 2021 but the cupboard is far from bare. Ryan O’Dell and Liam Grimes lead a Trojans group that is the area’s best until someone proves otherwise.

2. Valparaiso

Despite the loss of 12 seniors, depth is a strength for the Vikings. So is talent. Valpo brings back a potent attack led by EJ Dreher and Jack Isroff. Breece Walls leads the back line in front of junior goalies Luke Ribordy and CJ Imhoff, who will both see time between the pipes.

3. Lake Central

LC hopes to be in position to make another run at a state title, which it came a game short of achieving in 2019. The Indians will be strong across the board but led by seniors Ben Puch and Quentin Enyeart.

4. Crown Point

Seniors Gavin Stagg and Kyle Alb lead a Bulldogs team that will need to replace 73 percent of its scoring and All-Duneland Athletic Conference and second-team all-district keeper Jared Hecimovich.

5. Munster