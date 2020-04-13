Deja vu: Gelen Robinson loses football job as XFL suspends operations

Robinson, 24, turned down the Canadian Football League (CFL) for the XFL. It’s the only North American football league that has had the staying power of the NFL, and it may be Robinson’s only shot at continuing to pursue his NFL dreams.

“I believe I am. And obviously, it's crazy right now, but I'm gonna keep training for the NFL. If I have to go off to the CFL, I'll stay ready," he said. "And in the meantime, while doing that, I'm now going to have to get another job while training out here which is you know, it is what it is.”

Pursuing his dream will come at a cost. The Third-Team Big Ten selection said he’d likely leave his daughter Rain, who is 20 months old, and his girlfriend stateside to go to Canada. It’s increasingly likely after being on the hook for rent in San Diego and Dallas the last two years.

Back at his home in Indianapolis, the Lake Central graduate has limited job opportunities as one of at least 6.6 million Americans without work. One year ago he was assisting people in their moves, but he’s hoping for a different path.