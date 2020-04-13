You are the owner of this article.
Deja vu: Gelen Robinson loses football job as XFL suspends operations
Deja vu: Gelen Robinson loses football job as XFL suspends operations

Gelen Robinson, Dallas Renegades

Lake Central graduate Gelen Robinson had his Dallas Renegades season halted by the coronavirus pandemic, and job wiped away as the XFL suspended league operations.

Gelen Robinson and his Dallas Renegades teammates left for their respective homes feeling secure about a second XFL season.

He learned he no longer had a job through Twitter, he said, when ESPN’s Field Yates reported the league was suspending operations and laying off all employees after half of its 10-game season. The league restarted this year after first appearing 19 years ago and lasted one season.

Last year, the Alliance of American Football (AAF), for which Robinson played for the San Diego Fleet, abruptly suspended operations after eight games of its 10-game season.

“There's a couple situations where, well, I guess in the past two years for me these two situations where there’s nothing that I could have done better, and that's the most frustrating part. It's out of my hands, it’s out of my control. So I try not to let that affect me and continue my job search just like normal,” Robinson told The Times.

The XFL initially canceled the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Renegades assisted their players in returning to their homes and paid them through April 10, when the league suspended operations for good.

“It's kind of upsetting but I do understand this pandemic, and in these times trying to have a startup league and the first year get cut in half ... it's hard on a company. I know that wasn't an easy decision for anybody to make,” Robinson said. “So just circumstances I believe is what stopped and if we wouldn't have had this coronavirus, I believe we still would have had a league.”

Gelen Robinson finds himself in familiar spot with XFL season cancelled

Robinson, 24, turned down the Canadian Football League (CFL) for the XFL. It’s the only North American football league that has had the staying power of the NFL, and it may be Robinson’s only shot at continuing to pursue his NFL dreams.

“I believe I am. And obviously, it's crazy right now, but I'm gonna keep training for the NFL. If I have to go off to the CFL, I'll stay ready," he said. "And in the meantime, while doing that, I'm now going to have to get another job while training out here which is you know, it is what it is.”

Pursuing his dream will come at a cost. The Third-Team Big Ten selection said he’d likely leave his daughter Rain, who is 20 months old, and his girlfriend stateside to go to Canada. It’s increasingly likely after being on the hook for rent in San Diego and Dallas the last two years.

Back at his home in Indianapolis, the Lake Central graduate has limited job opportunities as one of at least 6.6 million Americans without work. One year ago he was assisting people in their moves, but he’s hoping for a different path.

“I have no idea (about a job) right now because of everything shutting down, and I was hoping if the XFL were to pay us (until) our contract finished, it would give me a couple more weeks to let this coronavirus situation calm down and for employers to start reaching out again," Robinson said, "but now I'm just gonna keep looking for anything I can.

"Now I'll probably try to find something in the fitness industry or ... I'll try to work at a gym or somewhere I could still be around athletes and make sure that they're very flexible with my training schedule.”

Gelen Robinson pursues his passion with XFL's Dallas Renegades

Since Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Hoosiers to stay home, it means Robinson and his brother, Glenn Robinson III, can’t train with their personal trainer. Fortunately, Gelen has the makings of a home gym but training hasn't been easy.

“It’s been hard having to workout at home on your own using what you’ve got right now,” he said. “I have very, very little — a couple dumbbells, a lot bands and ab rollers and a lot of things for bodyweight use. Maybe getting a rack where I could squat and bench press would be awesome to keep up my training here.”

While some XFL stars have used the now-defunct league as a springboard to the NFL, Robinson said he has not been contacted by any of the league’s 32 teams. Last spring he had a workout with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he’s hopeful for opportunities this year.

But as the coronavirus pandemic continues, life is on hold and people are adjusting including the Robinsons.

Read the XFL's reasoning for suspending operations on B4.

