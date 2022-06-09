Delanie Gale is powering South Central in run to state

UNION MILLS — As a freshman in 2019, shortstop Delanie Gale hit .452 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs for South Central.

No one would have faulted Gale if those numbers plateaued, but that just isn't in Gale's DNA — literally.

Gale's father, Bub Gale, was a First Team All-State selection for the 1987 LaPorte squad that captured the program's fifth state title. He also gets some of the credit for molding Delanie into the player who has caused nightmares for opposing pitchers for the past three seasons.

"My dad has definitely played one of the biggest roles in my softball career," Gale said. "Since I was like 4 years old ... he teaches me things or shows me things that take me to the next level."

After COVID-19 took her sophomore season, Gale improved on her freshmen year tallies as a junior. She slashed .543/.587/1.219, hitting 16 home runs and driving in 52 runs.

Heading into 2022, her goal was to improve once again, but this time she wanted to take a different approach.

"I've always been a statistical person and I'm always looking at my stats and I always worry about those," Gale said, "and I think this year I stopped worrying about them so much. And that helped me improve because I didn't go up there thinking, 'Oh, my batting average is going to drop this much.'

"This year I've worried more about getting on base because I know there's people behind me who will get me in if I just get on base."

While she may not have been focusing on the numbers as much this year, they showed a hitter who was more willing to let her teammates pick up the slack without sacrificing the power that made her one of the most feared hitters in the Region.

She recorded a slash line of .579/.619/1.252, hit 11 home runs and had 54 RBIs. Her 11 homers are the most in the Region and her 54 RBIs are tied for the most. Maybe the most important stats of all though, South Central went 23-6 and will play for a state championship on Friday against Tecumseh.

Gale's impact on this team goes far beyond her contributions in the batter's box.

"She's very good at giving advice," Satellites coach Tony Wallace said. "'Do this, do that. Try this, try that.' She's very assertive in that aspect, but not in a demeaning or demoralizing way.

"She's like a coach on the field."

On South Central's run to state, the development of the underclass has been vital to the success. Yes, Gale and fellow seniors Mackenzie Lenze and Lauren Bowmar have shouldered a heavy load offensively, but its been the likes of underclassmen like Lexi Johnson and Sadie Marks that have the Satellites in the position they are.

Gale, who plans to continue her career at Division II Northwood, describes herself as trying to "lead by example," an approach that makes sense when looking at the type of experience she has.

With 14 postseason games under her belt with the softball program and 16 more as a part of the girls basketball team at South Central, Gale brings a wealth of experience that the rest of the Satellites can benefit from.

That experience, mixed with heaps of knowledge that Wallace says has partially been passed down from her father, gives Gale a softball IQ higher than most at her level.

After losing in the regional round her freshman year and then in the semistate round as a junior, Gale said this team felt different.

"We're so strong, like everywhere," Gale said. "Every position has a strong player. On some teams, there'll be like that one weak spot where there's just that hole that nobody can fill. I think here, everybody plays a part and there isn't a part of the team that's weaker than the other."

Gale will hope she can add one more similarity between her and her dad: a state championship. 35 years after Bub Gale and the LaPorte Slicers hoisted the state crown, Delanie Gale and the South Central Satellites will hope to do the same.

PHOTOS: 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Penn's Kiley Hinton reacts after scoring the team's lone run against Crown Point on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at H… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Lexi Howard throws the ball to first base on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in We… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Kendra Steinberg pitches against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West L… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Gabi Serratos fields the ball on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafayette… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point players react and exit the field after the Bulldogs' shutout loss to Penn on Saturday in a 4A semistate semifinal at Harrison High… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Kendra Steinberg pitches against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West L… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Brinkley Kita reacts after striking out on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Penn's Kiley Hinton, left, reacts with teammate Peyton Dwigans after scoring against Crown Point on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal a… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Brinkley Kita pitches against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafa… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Aubrey Wroble, left, talks with assistant coach Jessica Brannagan after striking out against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semist… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Gabi Serratos tries to put down a bunt on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West … Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Lexi Howard, right, throws to Sydney Meyer at first base on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison Hi… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Emily Phillips looks for a "safe" call after avoiding a pickoff on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harr… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Aubrey Wroble makes a catch in the outfield on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in … Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Brinkley Kita tosses to first base on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafa… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Samara Franson, left, and Brinkley Kita huddle in the circle on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harriso… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Emily Phillips, right, avoids the tag by Penn's Kiley Hinton on a steal on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Kendra prepares to pitch against Penn on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West L… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Brinkley Kita fields a groundball to first base on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Jasmine Nichols tries to lay down a bunt on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in Wes… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Brinkley Kita, left, talks with coach Angie Richwalski on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High… Uploaded-images 4A softball semistate: Crown Point vs. Penn Crown Point's Audrey Williams prepares to swing on Saturday during a 4A semistate semifinal against Penn at Harrison High School in West Lafay… Gallery HTML code

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.