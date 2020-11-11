Delanie Gale ready to lead South Central back to the postseason

Delanie Gale has never watched the replay of the shot that almost sent South Central to Indianapolis.
With 4.4 seconds remaining in the Class 2A semistate title game last February, Gale got the ball at the top of the key and sliced toward the basket. Trailing 62-61 to Frankton in overtime, the then-sophomore drove down the left side of the lane and put up a layup over two defenders that kissed off the glass, hit the inside part of the rim and then bounced out as the buzzer sounded.
As Frankton’s players celebrated a trip to the state finals at midcourt, Gale punched the wall behind the basket and slumped to the ground.
“I’ve never watched it, but it replays over and over again in my head,” Gale said. “I don’t need to watch it. I remember everything like it was yesterday.”
Except it wasn’t yesterday. It’s been 264 days since South Central saw its season come to an end. While the state finals were held the next weekend, much of the sports world, and life in general, was put on hold less than three weeks later when COVID-19 erupted in the United States.
The global pandemic took away Gale’s beloved softball season and caused the South Central guard to recalibrate her thinking when it came to the shot that almost was.
“(COVID) changed how I thought about it,” Gale said. “I would think about that shot all the time. At practice, at home, sitting at the dinner table with my family. I used to look at it like it was a shot that I missed. Then with COVID, I realized there is only one shot and you have to take it. It’s not that I missed the shot, I think of it now as I was the one who took the shot.”
Gale has hit plenty of big shots in her young career. As a freshman, she knocked down two game-winning free throws to lift the Satellites to a Porter County Conference tournament title. She hit numerous big shots during last season’s deep postseason run, including a key 3-pointer in a win over North Newton in the sectional semifinals. With two years left at South Central, there’s plenty of reason to believe she’ll hit a few more big shots before her career is done.
“I’m glad that I was the one that missed that shot,” Gale said. “If it would’ve been a senior, it would’ve affected them a lot more. It would’ve stayed with them. I have more shots left to take. I’ve worked at that shot all offseason. I’ve had people contest me during layups so when that time comes again, I’ll be ready to make that shot.”
South Central coach Wes Bucher doesn’t think back much on the closing moments of the Frankton game. With everything that has happened in the world in the last eight months, the result of a pre-COVID basketball game hasn’t been top of mind.
“We haven’t discussed (the missed layup),” Bucher said. “It’s one of two things. It’s either a taboo subject, or really, in my opinion, we’ve moved past it. COVID had a lot to do with that and then Delanie lost out on softball. It changes perspectives. You don’t know when your next chance to do something will be.”
Gale is back on the floor leading the Satellites this season and isn’t worried about what might have been had that shot gone down. She’s one of South Central’s leaders alongside Abigail Tomblin and Olivia Marks and she carries with her the confidence that she’ll be ready to deliver when the ball is in her hands once again.
“If you don’t have confidence, don’t go out,” Gale said. “Even the smallest amount of confidence will make you a better player. Basketball is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. I’m focusing more on the mental side of the game now.”
Gallery: Class 2A semistate
