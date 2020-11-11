Delanie Gale ready to lead South Central back to the postseason

Delanie Gale has never watched the replay of the shot that almost sent South Central to Indianapolis.

With 4.4 seconds remaining in the Class 2A semistate title game last February, Gale got the ball at the top of the key and sliced toward the basket. Trailing 62-61 to Frankton in overtime, the then-sophomore drove down the left side of the lane and put up a layup over two defenders that kissed off the glass, hit the inside part of the rim and then bounced out as the buzzer sounded.

As Frankton’s players celebrated a trip to the state finals at midcourt, Gale punched the wall behind the basket and slumped to the ground.

“I’ve never watched it, but it replays over and over again in my head,” Gale said. “I don’t need to watch it. I remember everything like it was yesterday.”

Except it wasn’t yesterday. It’s been 264 days since South Central saw its season come to an end. While the state finals were held the next weekend, much of the sports world, and life in general, was put on hold less than three weeks later when COVID-19 erupted in the United States.

The global pandemic took away Gale’s beloved softball season and caused the South Central guard to recalibrate her thinking when it came to the shot that almost was.