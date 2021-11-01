DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls past Celtics for 6-1 start

PRO BASKETBALL
DeRozan, Bulls rally past Celtics: DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and the Bulls rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit on Monday night to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114 and improve to 6-1 for the season. Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 14-point deficit into a 14-point victory. Jaylen Brown scored 28 for the Celtics, who have lost three in a row and left their home court to boos after falling to 2-5 in new coach Ime Udoka’s first season. Al Horford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored 20 for Boston.
PRO HOCKEY
Kane leaves COVID-19 protocol: Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Matt Meacham also have left the protocol. Kane was in the lineup as Chicago tried for its first win of the season Monday night against the Ottawa Senators. He missed the previous four games. "It's just good to have him back in the locker room and on the ice," center Kirby Dach said. Kane entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Oct. 23. He has one goal and four assists in five games this season. The use of the COVID-19 list doesn't necessarily mean Kane or the coaches tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. The team was 100% vaccinated at the start of training camp. Forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman remain in the protocol.
Rangers' Fox gets seven-year extension: Adam Fox agreed to terms on a seven-year extension with the New York Rangers, a deal that keeps the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman under contract through 2029. Fox became one of the youngest players to win the award last season after putting up 47 points in 55 games. The 23-year-old already has nine points in New York's first nine games this season.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Illini's Cockburn suspended: The NCAA has suspended Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of the season because he sold apparel and memorabilia before new regulations that allow athletes to participate in money-making ventures went into effect. The Associated Press preseason All-American is set to play his first game Nov. 22 against Cincinnati in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the school's announcement Monday. The 7-foot center will miss the 11th-ranked Illini's first two home games, Nov. 9 against Jackson State and Nov. 12 against Arkansas State, as well as a Nov. 15 game against Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. He is permitted to practice with the team during the suspension. The suspension is required as part of the reinstatement process that was triggered because Cockburn sold institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June, the university said. The state of Illinois and the NCAA enacted new name, image and likeness legislation on July 1 that would have made these sales permissible.