DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls past Celtics for 6-1 start

Rangers' Fox gets seven-year extension: Adam Fox agreed to terms on a seven-year extension with the New York Rangers, a deal that keeps the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman under contract through 2029. Fox became one of the youngest players to win the award last season after putting up 47 points in 55 games. The 23-year-old already has nine points in New York's first nine games this season.

Illini's Cockburn suspended: The NCAA has suspended Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of the season because he sold apparel and memorabilia before new regulations that allow athletes to participate in money-making ventures went into effect. The Associated Press preseason All-American is set to play his first game Nov. 22 against Cincinnati in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the school's announcement Monday. The 7-foot center will miss the 11th-ranked Illini's first two home games, Nov. 9 against Jackson State and Nov. 12 against Arkansas State, as well as a Nov. 15 game against Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. He is permitted to practice with the team during the suspension. The suspension is required as part of the reinstatement process that was triggered because Cockburn sold institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June, the university said. The state of Illinois and the NCAA enacted new name, image and likeness legislation on July 1 that would have made these sales permissible.