Devan James dominates as Morton knocks off Gavit

HAMMOND — Devan James did a little bit of everything to lift Morton to victory on Friday night.

The junior scored on a 65-yard punt return and a 15-yard catch in the second quarter and James added a key fourth down conversion that led to a touchdown in the third quarter as the Governors knocked off Gavit 44-14 in the final game between the two Hammond schools.

James finished with 95 total yards from scrimmage, but his most important play came midway through the second quarter when he initially missed catching a punt before picking the ball up and rumbling 65 yards untouched down the field for a touchdown.

“We know that this season hasn’t gone the way we wanted with playing enough games, so we just want to take every opportunity to make a play on every single play,” James said.

Friday’s game marked the final regular-season game for Gavit before the school closes at the end of the year. The players from both teams will merge into one program at Morton next season. Gavit had more than 100 alumni back for homecoming as the school celebrated its history.