Donald Robinson, West Side's 'Swiss Army knife,' carves up opposing defenses

“We do a lot of the same things in different ways to confuse the defense,” Robinson said. “Camajay is a problem, they see him in the backfield and they’re going to think he’s getting it. It really helps having a good running back like that, having the defense focused on him, just to give it to me.”

West Side could’ve won without the trick plays, but they help keep opponents guessing.

“Being able to really call anything we want to try to get the ball into a lot of people’s hands, it’s definitely something that makes it easier from my end to call plays,” Schreiber said. “But it makes it very difficult to defend, so that’s the good part.”

Robinson wasn’t just a factor in the trickery. He also forced a Cardinals fumble in the first half, although West Side was unable to recover.

After considering giving up football at times throughout high school, nights like Friday make Robinson’s grind worth it.

“Trust the process,” he said. “It’s going to get better as long as you keep working, don’t give up and keep grinding. It’s all going to work out in the end. There were times freshman year I wanted to quit, just losing, losing, losing. I never did.”