Drake falls to Loyola in Missouri Valley Conference title game

Now the waiting begins for Drake.

Facing top-seeded Loyola without two of its top players on Sunday, the Bulldogs came up short in a 75-65 loss in the Missouri Valley Conference title game in St. Louis.

With Michigan City product ShanQuan Hemphill expected to be healthy enough to play in the postseason, the Bulldogs will now have to sweat out Selection Sunday and wonder if they’ve done enough this season to convince the committee they are worthy of an at-large bid.

“We did everything that we could this year,” Drake junior D.J. Wilkins said. “We fought and wherever the chips may fall, we’ll have to deal with the result. I’m happy with our group, happy with the effort we made. If they put us in, if they don’t put us in, we’ve just got to live with that.”

Wilkins (Merrillville) is one of a handful of Region products on Drake’s team. While Penn (Bishop Noll) and Hemphill were out on Sunday, Wilkins and Griffith product Tremell Murphy each had 20 points as Drake trimmed a 17-point deficit down to six points in the final minutes before Loyola closed out the game at the free throw line.