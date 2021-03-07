 Skip to main content
Drake falls to Loyola in Missouri Valley Conference title game
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Drake falls to Loyola in Missouri Valley Conference title game

Now the waiting begins for Drake.

Facing top-seeded Loyola without two of its top players on Sunday, the Bulldogs came up short in a 75-65 loss in the Missouri Valley Conference title game in St. Louis.

With Michigan City product ShanQuan Hemphill expected to be healthy enough to play in the postseason, the Bulldogs will now have to sweat out Selection Sunday and wonder if they’ve done enough this season to convince the committee they are worthy of an at-large bid.

“We did everything that we could this year,” Drake junior D.J. Wilkins said. “We fought and wherever the chips may fall, we’ll have to deal with the result. I’m happy with our group, happy with the effort we made. If they put us in, if they don’t put us in, we’ve just got to live with that.”

Wilkins (Merrillville) is one of a handful of Region products on Drake’s team. While Penn (Bishop Noll) and Hemphill were out on Sunday, Wilkins and Griffith product Tremell Murphy each had 20 points as Drake trimmed a 17-point deficit down to six points in the final minutes before Loyola closed out the game at the free throw line.

“I think we’re an NCAA tournament team,” Murphy said. “We proved to everybody with what we did this year. We gave it our all on the court and today we just came up short.”

Murphy fought through leg cramps to play 36 minutes while Wilkins played all 40 minutes along with his backcourt running mates Joseph Yesufu and Garrett Sturtz.

Loyola led nearly wire-to-wire with tournament MVP Cameron Krutwig scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Oakland transfer Braden Norris made the Valley All-Tournament team with 20 points and three steals. Murphy and Yesufu were also named to the All-Tourney team along with Missouri State’s Gaige Prim.

Regardless of what happens in the next week for Drake, the Bulldogs are planning to run it back next season. Murphy confirmed after the game that he will return for a sixth year of college basketball next season while Drake coach Darian DeVries said that he expects all of his seniors, including Hemphill, to return to the roster next year.

“They’ve all said they’re coming back, so we get to do it next year, which is even better,” DeVries said.

Loyola coach Porter Moser said after the game that he hasn’t broached the topic of his seniors returning next season because he doesn’t want them to feel like they have “an out” while preparing for a deep March run this year. While Drake awaits its fate as a potential at-large team, the Ramblers will be a fascinating case for the selection committee. With a NET ranking of 16 and a Ken Pom ranking in the top 10, Loyola has the metrics to be a top team in the field, but losses to Wisconsin, Richmond and Indiana State overshadow the two victories over Drake according to CBS Sports Bracketologist Jerry Palm.

“I know they have gaudy metrics, but their resume doesn’t back it up,” Palm said. “They’re in the bottom half of the bracket for me. As for Drake, I give them less than a 50 percent chance to make the field. Their ceiling is the First Four. I feel bad for them because the way injuries impacted their season, but they can’t use injuries as an excuse for their worst loss. They were fully healthy when they lost to Valpo.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

