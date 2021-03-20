Drake runs out of gas in second half against USC

“We really applaud Tank,” Wilkins said. “Coming into the weekend, I didn’t think he’d be able to go all that much. He showed a lot of toughness out there for us.”

Hemphill never saw the floor in the second half and Drake’s offense stagnated. The Bulldogs were limited to just 19 points in the second half as they shot 18.9 % from the floor and 14.3% from the 3-point line.

“Our plan with Tank was to play him a little longer in that first half,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “It would tighten up when he would go in and out of the game (against Wichita State). He was pretty sore at halftime and we just made a decision to not push it any further.”

USC got 32 combined points from Evan and Isaiah Mobley. Isaiah took over the game in the second half with three straight baskets to push the lead to double digits for the Trojans (23-7). Drake cut the deficit to 57-50, but USC came right back with a pair of 3-pointers and Drake never got any closer than 13 points the rest of the game.

“We got a little tired (in the second half),” Yesufu said. “Their length really caught up to us with our zone.”