Drake runs out of gas in second half against USC

INDIANAPOLIS — D.J. Wilkins walked out of Bankers Life Fieldhouse without any regrets on Saturday night.
The Merrillville native struggled offensively, missing eight of his nine shots, as No. 11 seed Drake fell to No. 6 USC 72-56 in the first round of the NCAA tournament's West Region.
The sting of the result will linger, but Wilkins also knows the impact that he and his teammates made over this unprecedented season will last much longer, particularly in Northwest Indiana. Wilkins is one of five players on Drake’s roster with Region ties along with graduate manager Anthony Murphy.
“(The Region) means everything,” Wilkins said. “A lot of us had to leave the Region to make our dreams come true. We had to leave, take a long path, and we were able to come together and shine a bright light on our future. It might not be the easiest path, but kids can learn from each and every one of our paths.”
The Bulldogs (26-5) went toe-to-toe with USC in the first half as sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu scored 18 of his game-high 26 points before the break. Drake got a boost as Michigan City product ShanQuan “Tank” Hemphill played 16 minutes in the first half and scored six points. Hemphill was limited to just 10 minutes in Wednesday’s 53-52 win over Wichita State. It marked his first game since undergoing foot surgery in February.
“We really applaud Tank,” Wilkins said. “Coming into the weekend, I didn’t think he’d be able to go all that much. He showed a lot of toughness out there for us.”
Hemphill never saw the floor in the second half and Drake’s offense stagnated. The Bulldogs were limited to just 19 points in the second half as they shot 18.9 % from the floor and 14.3% from the 3-point line.
“Our plan with Tank was to play him a little longer in that first half,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “It would tighten up when he would go in and out of the game (against Wichita State). He was pretty sore at halftime and we just made a decision to not push it any further.”
USC got 32 combined points from Evan and Isaiah Mobley. Isaiah took over the game in the second half with three straight baskets to push the lead to double digits for the Trojans (23-7). Drake cut the deficit to 57-50, but USC came right back with a pair of 3-pointers and Drake never got any closer than 13 points the rest of the game.
“We got a little tired (in the second half),” Yesufu said. “Their length really caught up to us with our zone.”
Wilkins finished with four points and two assists, while Griffith product Tremell Murphy had six points and six rebounds. Hemphill had six points and Merrillville native Jonah Jackson was held scoreless in seven minutes of action. The Bulldogs played both NCAA tournament games without Roman Penn (foot), but the Bishop Noll product was a vocal presence on the sidelines. All of Drake’s Region players have expressed that they will be returning to the Bulldogs next season.
“(Next season) is going to be a lot of fun,” Wilkins said. “I’m really looking forward to the open gyms and the work that we’re going to put in. This group really got a lot closer to each other as the year went on. We know what it takes to get here. We were able to put a new floor down for Drake and we’re going to build on this.”