Drake showcasing five players from Northwest Indiana on unbeaten squad

Jonah Jackson is as genuine as they come. The Merrillville product isn’t hard to please, either. He doesn’t need headlines or press clippings.

He just loves the game of basketball.

“I know my role is a 3-point specialist, but it doesn’t matter if I’m playing 40 minutes a game or not (playing) at all,” Jackson said. “I can impact the game from the bench. You should see me from the sideline — I lose my voice every game because I’m screaming, I’m talking to guys, I’m trying to keep everybody engaged.”

Jackson, a senior guard, is averaging 4.5 points a game for Drake University.

“I can go out and make 10 3-pointers and be OK, or not score at all,” Jackson said. “I just want to make an impact in the game or on the bench.

“I just want to win.”

Winning hasn’t been a problem for the Bulldogs (13-0), who have five players from Northwest Indiana on the roster. Besides Jackson and fellow Merrillville product D.J. Wilkins, Tremell Murphy (Griffith), Roman Penn (Bishop Noll) and Shanquan Hemphill (Michigan City) are all producing for the team.

In fact, the Bulldogs are averaging 83.9 points per game with the Northwest Indiana fistful chipping in 49.9 points of it.