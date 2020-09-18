Drayk Bowen, Andrean hold off early Highland push

MERRILLVILLE — Drayk Bowen demonstrated his ability to fill a stat sheet Friday.
The Andrean sophomore had a sack, a forced fumble, another tackle for loss and ran for a 62-yard touchdown.
“I like to have big numbers,” Bowen said. “I like people to prepare for me. I like to be known. I also want my team to be known so if it helps the team, it’s good.”
The Times No. 4 59ers earned a Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Highland Friday 52-10.
Highland (2-2, 0-1) moved the ball on it’s opening drive before stalling deep in Andrean territory. Ian Fulkerson kicked a 21-yard field goal to get the Trojans on the board.
Running back Jonah Tillman was alone down the sideline for a 30-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Litavecz. The Trojans led 10-7 after the first quarter.
“(Highland’s) Pete Koulianos is a good coach. They clearly saw some things on film that they thought they could take advantage of, things we haven’t seen them do, yet,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “I have to tip my cap to them for putting their guys in a position to succeed.”
The 59ers (4-1, 1-0) punched back quickly. Nicky Flesher scored on a 13-yard run barely two minutes after Highland’s touchdown.
Bowen’s strip sack of Litavecz changed the game.
“That felt pretty good,” Bowen said. “The first two (forced fumbles) I’ve had, we haven’t gotten them. That one felt good to get because it really felt like a momentum shifter.”
Andrean added 28 unanswered points before halftime, including runs from Joe Cimino, Ryan Walsh and Bowen. Cimino also passed to Dominic DiTola for another.
Walsh had 107 yards on 14 carries.
Billy Jones and Angel Ramirez added scores in the second half. Nicolas Tovar kicked a 22-yard field goal.
“It’s great when the younger guys get to play. They’re just as big a part of the program as anybody else. They work just as hard as anybody else but they don’t get to be under the Friday night lights or get their name in the paper,” Skinner said.
The 59ers are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the Associated Press poll and No. 2 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association poll. Andrean will play Hobart next week. The Brickies are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the Associated Press poll and No. 3 by the IFCA.
“We’re excited. Hobart is obviously one of the best teams in the area, one of the best teams in the state,” Skinner said. “We’re in conference now and every game matters for that conference championship.”
