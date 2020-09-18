Drayk Bowen, Andrean hold off early Highland push

Bowen’s strip sack of Litavecz changed the game.

“That felt pretty good,” Bowen said. “The first two (forced fumbles) I’ve had, we haven’t gotten them. That one felt good to get because it really felt like a momentum shifter.”

Andrean added 28 unanswered points before halftime, including runs from Joe Cimino, Ryan Walsh and Bowen. Cimino also passed to Dominic DiTola for another.

Walsh had 107 yards on 14 carries.

Billy Jones and Angel Ramirez added scores in the second half. Nicolas Tovar kicked a 22-yard field goal.

“It’s great when the younger guys get to play. They’re just as big a part of the program as anybody else. They work just as hard as anybody else but they don’t get to be under the Friday night lights or get their name in the paper,” Skinner said.

The 59ers are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the Associated Press poll and No. 2 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association poll. Andrean will play Hobart next week. The Brickies are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the Associated Press poll and No. 3 by the IFCA.