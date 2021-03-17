Drew family making more March memories in return to NCAA Tournament, Indiana

The last time Homer Drew was with both of his sons at the NCAA tournament, the family made memories that will last a lifetime.
It’s been 23 years since Bryce Drew hit “The Shot” to lift Valparaiso to an improbable win over Ole Miss in the 1998 NCAA tournament. Valpo ultimately made it to the Sweet Sixteen before falling to Rhode Island the following weekend.
Homer has had a front row seat for Bryce’s three previous trips to the Big Dance as a coach as well as Scott Drew’s eight appearances with Baylor in the NCAA tournament dating back to 2008. This weekend will mark the first time that all three Drews are in the same location for March Madness since that magical run in 1998.
“How wonderful it is to have these wonderful moments,” Homer said. “I’m excited for the players, who have waited now for over a year to play in March Madness, and to have both of my sons involved, it’s really something else.”
Bryce Drew became a permanent March fixture when he knocked down one of the great shots in tournament history in 1998. While that moment has stood the test of time, it only tells one part of Bryce’s March legacy.
He led Valparaiso to a pair of appearances in the NCAA tournament when he took over his alma mater in 2011-12. Bryce then led Vanderbilt to the tournament in his first season in Nashville and he has done the same with Grand Canyon this year. Over his last six seasons of coaching, Bryce has led three different programs to the grandest stage that college basketball has to offer.
“You have to give credit to all of the players for buying into what we were coaching,” Bryce said. “Once they have some success, the motivation continued and the staff has done a great job of building the man, not just the basketball player. That has carried over to the court.”
While Bryce is often the one synonymous with Valparaiso’s March success, Scott helped lay the foundation for the 1998 run with his recruiting prowess. Once he took over Baylor in 2003, it took him five years to get the Bears back to the NCAA tournament and two years later he led the team to the Elite Eight. Scott has gone 11-8 as a head coach in the Big Dance and he enters the 2021 NCAA tournament as a favorite to reach the national title game.
“If you’ve been in March Madness long enough, you’re going to have some of the best memories, some of the toughest - call them nightmares - memories,” Scott said. “For the players it is such a goal and dream of theirs when they play college basketball and to see them be in that spotlight, as a coach you love to see that.”
Baylor will open the tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Friday against No. 16 Hartford while No. 15 Grand Canyon will take on No. 2 Iowa at 5:25 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Homer and Janet Drew are expected to arrive in Indianapolis on Thursday and they plan to be at both games.
“Awesome is really the best way to describe all of this,” Homer said. “The NCAA made a great decision with putting the entire tournament in Indiana and we’re hoping that next year we’ll be back to being able to play in front of fans all over the country. For now, we’re excited that both of our sons are in the tournament. We’ll be there this weekend and hopefully for a lot longer.”