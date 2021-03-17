Drew family making more March memories in return to NCAA Tournament, Indiana

“You have to give credit to all of the players for buying into what we were coaching,” Bryce said. “Once they have some success, the motivation continued and the staff has done a great job of building the man, not just the basketball player. That has carried over to the court.”

While Bryce is often the one synonymous with Valparaiso’s March success, Scott helped lay the foundation for the 1998 run with his recruiting prowess. Once he took over Baylor in 2003, it took him five years to get the Bears back to the NCAA tournament and two years later he led the team to the Elite Eight. Scott has gone 11-8 as a head coach in the Big Dance and he enters the 2021 NCAA tournament as a favorite to reach the national title game.

“If you’ve been in March Madness long enough, you’re going to have some of the best memories, some of the toughest - call them nightmares - memories,” Scott said. “For the players it is such a goal and dream of theirs when they play college basketball and to see them be in that spotlight, as a coach you love to see that.”

Baylor will open the tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Friday against No. 16 Hartford while No. 15 Grand Canyon will take on No. 2 Iowa at 5:25 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Homer and Janet Drew are expected to arrive in Indianapolis on Thursday and they plan to be at both games.