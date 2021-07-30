 Skip to main content
E.C. Central grad Jefferson reportedly signs with Sacramento
urgent

Damien Jefferson

Damien Jefferson, an EC Central grad, will reportedly play with Sacramento in the NBA's Summer League.

 Michael Conroy, File, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

Jefferson signs with Kings: Damien Jefferson (E.C. Central) has reportedly signed to play in the NBA's Summer League for Sacramento. Jefferson averaged 11.9 points per game in his last season at Creighton. He joins Eugene German (21st Century), who recently signed to play for Denver in the summer league.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradley named coach at KV: Brandon Bradley was hired as coach during Monday's Kankakee Valley School Board meeting. Bradley has spent 12 years as a head coach with a 116-140 overall record. He's spent time at South Adams, Whitko, New Castle and Madison-Grant. Bradley was also recently appointed to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Executive Board. KV was 13-11 last season. Coach Doug Nelson resigned in the offseason.

PRO GOLF

Sorenstam takes 3-shot lead: Annika Sorenstam shot a 3-under 69, racing to finish before dark, to take a three-stroke lead Friday in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, birdied Nos. 7-9 to get to 8 under and closed with pars on Nos. 1 and 2 at Brooklawn Country Club. Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, birdieing the final two holes for a 69. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion. Fifteen players were unable to finish the round. The first-round was completed Friday morning after rain prevented half the field from finishing Thursday. Amateur Ellen Port (69) and Yuko Saito (70) were 4 under. The 59-year-old Port, a teacher in St. Louis, is a seven-time USGA champion. Rosie Jones (70), Kris Tschetter (72) and Dana Ebster (74) were 3 under. Catriona Matthew was the only other player under par. She was 2 under with three holes left.

Hillier, Talley lead World Invitational: New Zealand golfer Daniel Hillier made the most of his tournament invite to claim the halfway lead in the World Invitational on Friday. Hillier carded nine birdies and one bogey in a second round of 62 at Galgorm Castle to reach 11 under par, a shot ahead of overnight leader Jordan Smith, who followed his opening 62 at Galgorm with a 68 at Massereene Golf Club. The 678th-ranked Hillier does not have full playing rights on any tour but equalled the course record with a 64 at Hollinwell in final qualifying for the British Open this month. He narrowly missed the cut at Royal St George’s. In the women's event, American Emma Talley opened up a three-shot lead over compatriot Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea's Chella Choi thanks to a storming finish to her second round at Massereene. Talley was furious with herself after posting a second bogey of the day on the par-4 second, her 11th hole, but responded with five birdies in the last six to complete a superb 65 and reach 13 under par. England's Charley Hull carded a second consecutive 68 to lie four shots off the pace alongside Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, who led after an opening 66 and added a 70 on Friday.

