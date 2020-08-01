East Chicago's Damien Jefferson withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to Creighton

“One thing they did say about returning to college is to show them that I’m a guard; that I can handle the ball coming off pick-and-roll situations and get my 3-point percentage up more,” he said.

In his sophomore season at Creighton, the 6-foot-5 guard shot 41.2% from 3-point range but an ankle injury in the middle of the season sidelined him for a month. It took time to heal and he missed important training time during the offseason. His 3-point percentage dropped to 21.7% this past season.

This summer his workouts included New Orleans Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore, also an East Chicago native, before the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Moore is a key reserve for the Pelicans, shooting 39.1% on 3s in his career, and looks to make an impact in the team’s playoff push.

“E’Twaun’s my guy. He’s like a big brother,” Jefferson said.

“Every time he comes to the city, we link up. We talk throughout the season and he tells me what he likes about the game and what he wants me to work on. This offseason I got a chance to workout with him a couple times in the gym and so we did reads off the pick-and-roll, we did some shooting and I worked on my floater a lot. We chopped it up and had lunch and dinner, and just talked about life. He played a big part in my life.”