East Chicago's Damien Jefferson withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to Creighton

Damien Jefferson is ready to be the go-to-guy for Creighton in 2020-21 after meetings with Bluejays coach Greg McDermott and working out with an NBA player.
The East Chicago native withdrew from the 2020 NBA Draft on Saturday in what he told The Times was an easy decision.
“Just with the coronavirus and everything that’s going on with everything being delayed, I just didn’t want to go along with the NBA process and waste another year of eligibility where I’m guaranteed to have a season,” Jefferson said.
He declared for the draft in May and in July he began getting feedback from scouts and teams. His best options were to play in the G League, a developmental league for the NBA, or to sign a contract overseas he said.
Last season, Jefferson averaged 9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 53.3% from the floor. He was not invited to the NBA combine, which may not take place.
Jefferson went for the guarantee of a senior season at Creighton and takes valuable advice NBA scouts and executives told him.
“One thing they did say about returning to college is to show them that I’m a guard; that I can handle the ball coming off pick-and-roll situations and get my 3-point percentage up more,” he said.
In his sophomore season at Creighton, the 6-foot-5 guard shot 41.2% from 3-point range but an ankle injury in the middle of the season sidelined him for a month. It took time to heal and he missed important training time during the offseason. His 3-point percentage dropped to 21.7% this past season.
This summer his workouts included New Orleans Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore, also an East Chicago native, before the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Moore is a key reserve for the Pelicans, shooting 39.1% on 3s in his career, and looks to make an impact in the team’s playoff push.
“E’Twaun’s my guy. He’s like a big brother,” Jefferson said.
“Every time he comes to the city, we link up. We talk throughout the season and he tells me what he likes about the game and what he wants me to work on. This offseason I got a chance to workout with him a couple times in the gym and so we did reads off the pick-and-roll, we did some shooting and I worked on my floater a lot. We chopped it up and had lunch and dinner, and just talked about life. He played a big part in my life.”
McDermott visited the Region in July to meet with Jefferson and his family. He gave Jefferson a vote of confidence when defining his role.
“He told me that it’s going to be a bigger role for me to take on; to be one of our main scorers and a lockdown defender to guard the other team’s best player. I feel like with everything I’ve been through, I’m ready for that role because in the past, there’s times where I wanted to be the main scorer but we had a lot of guys.”
Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped
Creighton was 24-7 entering the Big East Tournament as the top seed in March. The Bluejays were looking at a two seed in the NCAA Tournament but Jefferson and his teammates were the last action of college basketball when the team didn’t return to the floor against St. John’s on March 12, signaling the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak.
If there is a season this winter, Jefferson and his teammates are focused on one thing.
“Win another Big East title. That’ll be big for us again,” he said. “If we have a season, that’s our goal, just win another Big East title and make a run in March.”
