Eddie Wineland suffers one-punch KO loss at UFC 250

But moments later, O'Malley subtly faked a right uppercut, then threw a right hand that connected on Wineland's jaw. Wineland fell backward immediately, out cold. O'Malley knew better than to go to the canvas to land unnecessary follow-up punches before referee Herb Dean could get in to stop it.

Wineland was fighting for the first time in a year. He was scheduled to fight at the end of March in Columbus, Ohio, but that show was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The booking with O'Malley came about only a few weeks prior and took place inside the UFC's Apex facility on its Las Vegas campus with no fans and only essential event personnel in attendance.

It wasn't all bad for fighters familiar to Region MMA fans, though. Right after Wineland's fight, Neil Magny (23-7, 16-6 UFC) took a unanimous decision from Anthony Rocco Martin (17-6, 9-6 UFC) in their welterweight fight.

The first two rounds were reasonably close before Magny pulled away in the third. Two of the three judges gave him all three rounds, while a third gave Martin, who was born in Palos Heights, Ill., the second round.

"I honestly thought I could do a lot better than that," Magny said afterward. "It was too close for comfort. I didn't like that at all. ... I knew I had to step it up. I was trying to find a finish in that third round."