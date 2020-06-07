Eddie Wineland suffers one-punch KO loss at UFC 250
Eddie Wineland suffers one-punch KO loss at UFC 250

Eddie Wineland

LaPorte firefighter Eddie Wineland was suffered a first-round knock out at the hands of Sean O'Malley at UFC 250 on Saturday. It was Wineland's first fight in a year.

Eddie Wineland was trying to figure out the puzzle that was his opponent, Sean O'Malley, on Saturday night. Then in a blink, the fight was over.

O'Malley (12-0, 4-0 UFC), who was the second biggest favorite at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, knocked out longtime Region resident Eddie Wineland (24-14-1, 6-8 UFC) a little less than two minutes into the first round. The one-punch stoppage came at the 1:54 mark of the opening frame.

It had been more than six years since Wineland's most recent knockout loss. O'Malley became just the third fighter to put Wineland away with his hands.

"It was a matter of minutes from the beginning of the fight before I cracked him with something," O'Malley said after the fight. "I was longer than him, and when you're as fast and accurate as I am, I'm going to land first and I'm going to land early — and I landed on the button."

O'Malley kicked high early, then tried to go to the body with a kick. But Wineland tried to push the taller, younger fighter to the outside of the cage. O'Malley kicked high again, but Wineland ducked under it and continued to push forward.

Wineland landed a stiff right hand just after a kick to the body from O'Malley and followed it up with a left. But O'Malley stayed patient, landed a spinning kick to Wineland's right midsection, then another to the body. He then threw a spinning back kick that missed up high.

But moments later, O'Malley subtly faked a right uppercut, then threw a right hand that connected on Wineland's jaw. Wineland fell backward immediately, out cold. O'Malley knew better than to go to the canvas to land unnecessary follow-up punches before referee Herb Dean could get in to stop it.

Wineland was fighting for the first time in a year. He was scheduled to fight at the end of March in Columbus, Ohio, but that show was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The booking with O'Malley came about only a few weeks prior and took place inside the UFC's Apex facility on its Las Vegas campus with no fans and only essential event personnel in attendance.

It wasn't all bad for fighters familiar to Region MMA fans, though. Right after Wineland's fight, Neil Magny (23-7, 16-6 UFC) took a unanimous decision from Anthony Rocco Martin (17-6, 9-6 UFC) in their welterweight fight.

The first two rounds were reasonably close before Magny pulled away in the third. Two of the three judges gave him all three rounds, while a third gave Martin, who was born in Palos Heights, Ill., the second round.

"I honestly thought I could do a lot better than that," Magny said afterward. "It was too close for comfort. I didn't like that at all. ... I knew I had to step it up. I was trying to find a finish in that third round."

The 32-year-old Magny is a Thornwood graduate and Army veteran who had three of his first eight wins in Northwest Indiana, including two in Valparaiso under the Hoosier Fight Club banner. Then he got a shot at the UFC in 2012 through "The Ultimate Fighter" reality competition show, made his official UFC debut in 2013, and has been a staple in the welterweight division since then.

Neil Magny (23-7, 16-6 UFC), who once trained in the Region and fought at Hoosier Fight Club, took a unanimous decision at UFC 250 from Anthony Rocco Martin.

Magny's win was his second straight and fourth in five fights. His back-to-back decision wins in 2020 are on the heels of a 16-month layoff that included a suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after he tested positive for Di-Hydroxy-LGD-4033. But in a lengthy process working with USADA in an attempt to clear his name, he didn't get any of that time back, but helped change USADA's thresholds when it comes to supplements that are contaminated with banned substances.

In the UFC 250 main event, two-division women's champion Amanda Nunes (20-4, 13-1 UFC) became the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend two titles while simultaneously holding both belts. The 145-pound champion made easy work of challenger Felicia Spencer (8-2, 2-2 UFC) to sweep the scorecards over five rounds. With title wins over women's MMA legends and former champions Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate and Holly Holm, plus a pair of wins over current UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, Brazil's Nunes continued to cement her status as arguably the greatest women's fighter in history with the win.

