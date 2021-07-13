Eleven Oilmen selected for MCL All-Star Game:

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PRO BASEBALL

Alonso bests Mancini for repeat title: Pete Alonso's words were as bold as his home runs. “I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” the New York Mets first baseman proclaimed after winning his second straight Home Run Derby on Monday. “Being able to showcase that and put on a fun display on for the fans is truly a dream come true for me.” Alonso danced to the title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field. He hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round Monday, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Alonso earned $1 million — more than his $676,775 salary. He's made $2 million in Home Run Derby winnings compared to about $1.47 million in career salary from the Mets through the end of this season. He has a chance to match Griffey, who also won in 1994, as the only three-time champion.