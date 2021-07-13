 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eleven Oilmen selected for MCL All-Star Game:
urgent

Eleven Oilmen selected for MCL All-Star Game:

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eleven Oilmen selected for MCL All-Star Game: Eleven NWI Oilmen were selected for the Midwest Collegiate League's All-Star Game, which takes place at 7:10 p.m. July 20 at Oil City Stadium. Oilmen players include Christian Williams, Jared Comia (Hanover Central), Kevin McCormick, Zamaurion Hatcher, Casey Kmet, Jacob Ferry, AJ Wright (Griffith), Nick Miketinac (St. John), Jack Guzek, Jacob Bimbi and Matt Lelito (Andrean). Other local selections include Crestwood's Gannon Andrews (Purdue Northwest), Hayden Matulich (Purdue Northwest) and Justin Schassburger (Andrean), MCL Minutemen Jorge Santos (South Suburban) and Doug Loden (Lake Central) plus Joliet's Cooper Avery (Valparaiso). The MCL East All-Stars will be managed by the Oilmen's TJ Marik.

PRO BASEBALL

Alonso bests Mancini for repeat title: Pete Alonso's words were as bold as his home runs. “I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” the New York Mets first baseman proclaimed after winning his second straight Home Run Derby on Monday. “Being able to showcase that and put on a fun display on for the fans is truly a dream come true for me.” Alonso danced to the title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field. He hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round Monday, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles. Alonso earned $1 million — more than his $676,775 salary. He's made $2 million in Home Run Derby winnings compared to about $1.47 million in career salary from the Mets through the end of this season. He has a chance to match Griffey, who also won in 1994, as the only three-time champion.

PRO CYCLING

Pogacar maintains his lead: Austrian rider Patrick Konrad won the Tour de France’s hilly 16th stage on an otherwise uneventful day Tuesday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory. Konrad made his decisive break with just over 36 kilometers (22.5 miles) to go, four kilometers (2.5 miles) before the summit of Col de Portet-d’Aspet, and he maintained the lead for his first Tour stage win. The 29-year-old Konrad finished 42 seconds ahead of a group of five chasers — Sonny Colbrelli, Michael Matthews, Pierre Luc Perichon, Franck Bonnamour and Alex Aranburu Deba — on the second day of racing in the Pyrenees. Konrad is only the third Austrian to win a stage. Pogacar, the defending champion, finished 13 minutes, 49 seconds after Konrad and maintained his general classification lead of more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Rahm +750 to win Open Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts