Eli Carden leading Kankakee Valley to first 2-0 start since 2015

Broyles said it’s Carden’s confidence level that has been a key.

“You have one year under your belt as a starter, and you come in as a senior there were a lot of things he did last year that were good,” Broyles said. “Unfortunately, there were a lot of dropped passes last year. If we caught 25% of those passes, it would’ve been an outstanding year for him. It really helps these kids are catching a pass here and there, and it’s not three or four drops in a row. It makes a big difference.”

Ritchie caught four passes for 55 yards in the win over Wheeler.

“I’ve known he’s always going to hit me when I’m open,” he said. “We’ve always been on the same team.”

Broyles said Carden displays a great deal of leadership on the field.

“Kids are looking for him to make plays and put them in the right position, and he does that,” he said. “It’s been showing now the last two weeks.”

Ritchie said Carden is a natural leader.

“He takes charge in the locker room and in the huddle,” he said. “He’s a real good motivator.”

Carden, who’s also a starting guard on the basketball team, said everyone is doing their job.