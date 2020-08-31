Eli Carden leading Kankakee Valley to first 2-0 start since 2015

WHEATFIELD — Eli Carden has always been a quarterback — since his days playing Pop Warner, and he likes throwing the football.
“Oh yea, I love it,” said Carden, who’s enjoying his senior season so far for the 2-0 Kankakee Valley Kougars.
Although Carden can’t quickly recall how long he’s been playing football, senior wide receiver Markus Ritchie has been there for the ride.
“I’ve been with Eli since I was about 5, so we’ve had a pretty good connection throughout all of our years,” Ritchie said.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Carden had a big night Friday against visiting Wheeler, completing 10-of-20 passes for 233 yards, including a 55-yard TD strike to Ryan Tinnel and rushing for another 71 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-7 win.
Third-year KV coach James Broyles said everything was clicking.
“Eli made some pretty good plays,” he said. “He made adjustments, he made plays with his feet, he made plays in the air. We had guys catching the ball.”
Carden showed flashes of how good he could be last year, throwing for 221 yards and a TD against Lowell. Friday’s performance came after he completed 8-of-12 passes for 107 yards and a TD in a season-opening 28-7 win over Rensselaer.
Broyles said it’s Carden’s confidence level that has been a key.
“You have one year under your belt as a starter, and you come in as a senior there were a lot of things he did last year that were good,” Broyles said. “Unfortunately, there were a lot of dropped passes last year. If we caught 25% of those passes, it would’ve been an outstanding year for him. It really helps these kids are catching a pass here and there, and it’s not three or four drops in a row. It makes a big difference.”
Ritchie caught four passes for 55 yards in the win over Wheeler.
“I’ve known he’s always going to hit me when I’m open,” he said. “We’ve always been on the same team.”
Broyles said Carden displays a great deal of leadership on the field.
“Kids are looking for him to make plays and put them in the right position, and he does that,” he said. “It’s been showing now the last two weeks.”
Ritchie said Carden is a natural leader.
“He takes charge in the locker room and in the huddle,” he said. “He’s a real good motivator.”
Carden, who’s also a starting guard on the basketball team, said everyone is doing their job.
“The key is always the line,” he said. “If our line does well, our run game will prosper and then that leads to the passing game.”
Carden is evolving as a quarterback.
“He’s one of those kids, yes, it’s great to throw the deep ball and have the flash, but he’s making the right reads,” Broyles said. “He’s pulling the ball, he’s making the runs. It just helps us as a team.”
It’s been a maturation process for Carden on learning how to read defenses.
“Last year I had some plays where I’d get greedy, and now I just need to take what they give me and that’s what I tried to do (Friday) night,” he said. “It’s a lot of pre-reads, so I try to find the open man before the play even starts. Then if they’re open, they’re open.”
Both Carden and Ritchie are enjoying being 2-0 for the first time since 2015, and they're taking the proverbial one-game-at-a-time mantra as they prepare for this Friday’s game at South Bend Washington.
“Our expectations are very high for ourselves, and we’re just taking it week by week, and that’s the goal — get as many wins as possible,” Carden said.
Friday Night Football Recap: Catch up on all of the Week 2 excitement here!
Friday Night Football Recap: Catch up on all of last night's excitement here!
Calling all Region preps football fanatics! Catch up on all the need to know football Friday excitement, final scores and more here.
"We put our best player on their best player and let them have at it. Our guy made a nice play.”
With Lowell starting running back Jacob Chandler one of eight players out on Friday night due to COVID-19 precautions, Joey Heuer seized the opportunity and delivered a career-high 227 yards and five touchdowns.
The 59ers were coming off a loss to Merrillville to start the season. Ryan Walsh did everything he could to get his team back on track.
Here is the live scoreboard for Week 2 of the high school football season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!