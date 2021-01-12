Emma O'Brien, Sydney Good lead Morgan Township past Washington Township

"That's one of the best parts about having (O'Brien) as a teammate. She steals the ball and pushes it down (the court) and I just take off to go score," Good said. "I think that's really fun and a fun little thing we have together on the court. And then I also get motivated watching her all over the ball and getting steals. I think that helps me defensively to get my fire back."

Morgan Township outscored Washington Township 16-6 in the final frame to clinch its sixth straight victory, and Cherokees coach Rick Budka was a lot happier at the end of the contest than he was at the beginning.

After calling a timeout in the first quarter and scolding his players for their lackluster effort, Budka slammed down his water bottle, which burst when it hit the floor.

He needed a towel to clean up the spill, but his frustration certainly got his team's attention.

"It scared us a little bit, but we deserved it," O'Brien said with a laugh. "We were a little sleepy in the first half, so whenever he yells at us, we need it for sure."

Budka joked that water bottles today don't hold up like they used to, but on a more serious note, he tipped his cap to an undermanned Senators squad.