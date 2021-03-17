 Skip to main content
Emma Smith reminds Crown Point how to win
GIRLS TRACK | SEASON PREVIEW

Emma Smith reminds Crown Point how to win

Emma Smith

Senior sprinter Emma Smith provides leadership for a Crown Point team ready to move on from the pandemic.

 David P. Funk, The Times

CROWN POINT — Emma Smith is savoring her senior year.

Crown Point’s senior sprinter is acutely aware that there was no track season last year. COVID-19 took it away. But it wasn’t the personal accomplishments or the sport itself that she missed as much as it was just being around her Bulldogs teammates.

“At first this year, it was a little bit awkward. Missing last year, nobody really knew each other. No one really knew what to do, almost. It was very different,” Smith said.

The seniors are gone and the class of 2021 is only its third season. There’s a gap between captains for a lot of teams. Smith was already a leader in the Crown Point locker room so it was natural for her to provide some direction.

“I try to be a leader because I know how upperclassmen were when I was a freshman and a sophomore. They were very helpful to me so I just try my best to lead by example, to be at the front of the line, tell (younger athletes) how to do things correctly,” Smith said. “They’re going to be the upperclassmen at some point so they need to be able to do that, too.”

Coach Ali Florek said many of the Bulldogs looked up to Smith almost immediately, even when she was quiet and reserved as a ninth-grader.

The Bulldogs fill out a weekly survey for coaches online, including “shout outs.” The team made it clear how important Smith was.

“She got a number of shout outs from kids saying ‘Emma really helps me’ and ‘She looks out for me’ and ‘She’s encouraging,’” Florek said. “I only ever receive positive feedback about her from other athletes and even coaches. She’s just a really nice person and a good leader.”

Smith also swam for the Bulldogs but her formal athletic career will end with this track season. She’ll still swim and run for fun while studying neuroscience at Indiana University, but she’s ready for a break from competition.

She wants to be a psychiatrist. Mental health has always been important and interesting to her, Smith said. It’s one more thing that makes her a good leader.

“I’m definitely more empathetic and if someone needs encouragement, I try to give them that,” she said. “I try to be a good person all around, whether it’s sports or anything else.”

That sort of thing is even more important this season, a year when many things feel like their being done for the first time in practice.

“When you have leaders who are really there and working with the younger girls and really focused on not only themselves, but the team, as well, it makes a huge difference,” Florek said. “Having athletes like Emma who are willing to support their team and step up and demonstrate a skill or help athletes who aren’t getting it, on such a big team, it makes a huge difference. We really have to rely on our seniors.”

Smith’s goals are to break 13 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 26 seconds in the 200-meter run. And at CP, winning the Duneland Athletic Conference and postseason trophies are always team aims.

“I run because I love the team. They really make me. They push me. There are a lot of girls that keep me on my toes,” Smith said. “I just love it.”

Local athletes to watch

Jaelyn Burgos, Sr., Crown Point, distance

The cross country state qualifier will run for Purdue next year. She finished 15th in the 1,600-meter run as a sophomore.

Missy Fritz, Sr., Lake Central, sprints

Running track for the first time in 2019, Fritz was a regional champ in the 200.

Emma Hellwege, Sr., Wheeler, middle distance

Hellwege brings talent and experience to the Bearcats as an accomplished member of the state qualifying cross country team.

Karina James, Jr., Lowell, distance

The cross country individual state champion is a household name in running circles all over the state.

LaTreasure Johnson, Sr., Lake Central, long jump/sprints

Johnson is one of the state favorites in the long jump, an event in which she took second as a sophomore.

Kaylie Politza, Jr., Valparaiso, distance, middle distance

The Illinois transplant already has 800- and 1,600-meter wins over some tough competition at the Zionsville Earlybird.

Hailey Orosz, Sr., Wheeler, distance

The other half of Wheeler distance's senior leadership duo was Greater South Shore Conference champ in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs as a 10th-grader.

Bailey Ranta, Jr., Chesterton, distance

One of the area’s most talented distance runners, Ranta gives the Trojans an advantage over almost anybody.

Taylor Schoonveld, Jr., Kankakee Valley, high jump/hurdles

The defending Northwest Crossroads Conference, sectional and regional champ cleared will score for the Kougars in multiple events.

Sarah Schoonmaker, Jr., Lake Central, throws

She was a state qualifier in the discus as a freshman in 2019 and holds the Indians' freshman record.

