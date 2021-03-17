Emma Smith reminds Crown Point how to win

CROWN POINT — Emma Smith is savoring her senior year.

Crown Point’s senior sprinter is acutely aware that there was no track season last year. COVID-19 took it away. But it wasn’t the personal accomplishments or the sport itself that she missed as much as it was just being around her Bulldogs teammates.

“At first this year, it was a little bit awkward. Missing last year, nobody really knew each other. No one really knew what to do, almost. It was very different,” Smith said.

The seniors are gone and the class of 2021 is only its third season. There’s a gap between captains for a lot of teams. Smith was already a leader in the Crown Point locker room so it was natural for her to provide some direction.

“I try to be a leader because I know how upperclassmen were when I was a freshman and a sophomore. They were very helpful to me so I just try my best to lead by example, to be at the front of the line, tell (younger athletes) how to do things correctly,” Smith said. “They’re going to be the upperclassmen at some point so they need to be able to do that, too.”

Coach Ali Florek said many of the Bulldogs looked up to Smith almost immediately, even when she was quiet and reserved as a ninth-grader.