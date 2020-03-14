Empty arena makes for unusual state gymnastics experience

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Gov. Eric Holcomb mandated no gathering should exceed 250 people. IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox said with the number of participants, coaches, event staff and media, they were at that 250 threshold.

“I feel bad for the parents who couldn’t see their kids play in a state championship event,” Cox said.

Valparaiso tried to use the uncertainty to its advantage.

“With the whole situation we were so focused on it because there’s really like no audience,” senior Megan Wagenblast said. “It’s just like our practices, and we always work so hard in our practices so we just tried to think of it just like that. And we’re always behind each other 24-7.”

Lake Central coach Karen Barcelli said it was a difficult week to prepare for the state meet.

“If you would’ve asked me Thursday night, I would’ve still thought there’s a great chance we’re not going down at all,” she said. “I’m just thankful we got to do this and get through it, and I know everybody in here had to be exhausted because of it. It was mentally exhausting.”

The state meet was the last Indiana high school event for the immediate future.