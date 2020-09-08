Ethan Witsmeer helps Portage defense find its footing

He’s been on the defensive line ever since and has been a strength in the middle.

“I just wanted to play,” Witsmeer said. “This is my last season. It’s all I can really ask for.”

Witsmeer did his job and then some against the Indians. He forced four bad snaps to quarterback Luke Neidy, who finished with negative 42 rushing yards due to the sacks and fumbled snaps.

“He really got into the center’s head a little bit, and they had to put a new guy in,” said Scott Ormsby, Portage defensive line coach.

Witsmeer didn’t want to take too much credit, as it was a total team defensive effort. Defensive end Corey Hill also had a sack, while Piere Hill and Jaylin King each had an interception.

“It’s 100% the team,” Witsmeer said. “Communication is the key.”

Witsmeer recovered one of the fumbles to go along with the sack and tackles for loss.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “I love defense. It’s my favorite. I like hitting people.”

Orsmby said Witsmeer has been making a difference.