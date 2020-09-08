 Skip to main content
Ethan Witsmeer helps Portage defense find its footing
PREP FOOTBALL

Ethan Witsmeer helps Portage defense find its footing

Ethan Witsmeer, Portage

Portage senior nose guard Ethan Witsmeer had a sack, two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble in a 21-0 win over Lake Central on Friday.

 Chris Breach, The Times

PORTAGE — Portage is putting up points this season, averaging 27.3 points per game through the first three games of the young season, mostly on the legs and arm of junior quarterback Tylee Swopes.

Yet Portage (2-1) found its footing defensively with a 21-0 blanking of Lake Central in the Duneland Athletic Conference opener on Friday for both teams. Nose guard Ethan Witsmeer helped wreak some havoc in the middle of the line. The 6-foot, 250-pound senior had two tackles for a loss and a sack while putting pressure on Lake Central's center.

“We were reading our keys,” said Witsmeer. “That was it really.”

First-year Portage coach Terry Chestovich was happy for his senior lineman.

“He did some really nice things for us up front,” Chestovich said. “He plays hard. ....He’s a guy that does a lot of things for us. He’s quick as all get-out off the ball.

“He hadn’t played a whole lot on defense (before this year) so he did a really, really nice job (Friday) night.”

Chestovich said Witsmeer was an “in-betweener” a year ago, splitting time on the offensive and defensive lines. He played offensive guard last year, filling in for Kyle Kirkpatrick when he was injured.

“When (Kyle) came back, they switched me back to defense,” Witsmeer said.

He’s been on the defensive line ever since and has been a strength in the middle.

“I just wanted to play,” Witsmeer said. “This is my last season. It’s all I can really ask for.”

Witsmeer did his job and then some against the Indians. He forced four bad snaps to quarterback Luke Neidy, who finished with negative 42 rushing yards due to the sacks and fumbled snaps.

“He really got into the center’s head a little bit, and they had to put a new guy in,” said Scott Ormsby, Portage defensive line coach.

Witsmeer didn’t want to take too much credit, as it was a total team defensive effort. Defensive end Corey Hill also had a sack, while Piere Hill and Jaylin King each had an interception.

“It’s 100% the team,” Witsmeer said. “Communication is the key.”

Witsmeer recovered one of the fumbles to go along with the sack and tackles for loss.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “I love defense. It’s my favorite. I like hitting people.”

Orsmby said Witsmeer has been making a difference.

“He’s one of the leaders on defense, and the younger guys look up to him,” Orsmby said. “He’s a really strong kid and is tough to move out of the middle.”

It was Portage’s first shutout since a 45-0 blanking of Roosevelt back in 2012 and the first DAC win since a 20-14 victory at Chesterton in 2018. Swopes passed for 111 yards and a TD and rushed for another 88 yards and a score.

Chestovich likes how the Indians are beginning to jell on both sides of the ball.

“I’m really happy with the kids in how they’re coming along and doing all the things that they need to do to get better each and every week,” he said. “Obviously, we started late, but we’re not using that as an excuse or a crutch every week. We’re just telling them we’ve got to get going, we’ve got to get better and we’ve got to keep working.”

Witsmeer said Chestovich is the reason for the good 2-1 start to the season.

“He’s an excellent leader, excellent coach and everything you could ask out of him,” he said.

