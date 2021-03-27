Eugene German signs to play professionally in Kokomo

PRO BASKETBALL



German signs to play in Kokomo: Eugene German continued to train, and finally landed his first professional opportunity. The 21st Century grad and Northern Illinois' all-time leading scorer will play with the Kokomo BobKats of The Basketball League, a four-year-old stateside professional league. German will play for Cliff Levingston, who had a 13-year pro career, which included 11 years in the NBA and 157 games with the Bulls from 1990-92. The season runs April through June with games spanning from Detroit to California.

PRO GOLF

Scheffler mows down stalwarts in Match Play: Scottie Scheffler never gets too far ahead of himself, a remarkable trait for a 24-year-old in only his second year on the PGA Tour and particularly helpful in an emotionally charged format like the Dell Technologies Match Play. Still, he was not oblivious to what he faced Saturday against Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter in the fourth round and then Spanish dynamo and world No. 3 Jon Rahm in the quarterfinals. Scheffler mowed down both of them with some of his best golf, making 15 birdies in 31 holes — a 5-and-4 victory over Poulter and a 3-and-1 win over Rahm — to reach the semifinals. The victory over Rahm sent Scheffler, a Texas graduate and now the crowd favorite at Austin Country Club, into the semifinals against Matt Kuchar, who beat Jordan Spieth in the morning and Brian Harman in the afternoon. Billy Horschel made it three Americans in the semifinals for the second time in the last three trips to Austin. Horschel will face Victor Perez of France, who beat Sergio Garcia in 15 holes.