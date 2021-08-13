Eugene German signs with pro team in Greece

O'Ward wins pole in Indy: Pato O'Ward kept everyone waiting — even after qualifying ended. After another few moments, the stewards made it official — the 22-year-old Mexican in championship contention earned his third pole of the season and fourth overall. Just seconds after Will Power thought he'd be taken the No. 1 spot after besting Romain Grosjean, O'Ward crossed the yard of bricks in 1 minute, 10.7147 seconds to pass Power for Saturday's race. Power went 1:10.7214. It was a dramatic start to what could be a wild, wooly three-race weekend. Grosjean, the Swiss-born French driver, appeared headed toward a second straight pole on Indy's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. Instead, Power knocked Grosjean out of the top spot then O'Ward followed suit and the stewards denied an appeal from Team Penske.