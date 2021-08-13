 Skip to main content
Eugene German signs with pro team in Greece

Eugene German, Northern Illinois (copy)

In this file photo, Northern Illinois's Eugene German (10) gets off a shot off at Pittsburgh. The former 21st Century star has signed to play pro basketball in Greece.

 Keith Srakocic, File, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

German signs with Greek team: Former 21st Century and Northern Illinois standout guard Eugene German has signed a contract with Ionikos Nikaia B.C. in the Greece A-1 League, he wrote on Twitter Friday. German, 23, is the all-time leading scorer for both 21st Century and NIU.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NWI Oilmen one win from title: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen roared back from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Joliet Generals 13-6 Friday night in the opener of the Midwest Collegiate League finals at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. Game 2 in the best-of-3 series is at 7:10 p.m. Saturday. Anthony Fumagalli was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs for the Oilmen, while Andrew Petsche was 1-for-2 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs. On Thursday, the Oilmen completed a sweep in their best-of-3 semifinal series against the Southland Vikings, winning 12-4 at Oil City Stadium. Right-hander Jack Guzek got the victory to finish a stellar three-year Oilmen stint during which he set club strikeout records for a season (65) and career (145). Guzek fanned six while allowing four runs and nine hits. Alex Steinbach hit a grand slam for NWI and Jacob Ferry slugged a two-run triple. Kevin McCormick's three hits included a two-run double.

AUTO RACING

O'Ward wins pole in Indy: Pato O'Ward kept everyone waiting — even after qualifying ended. After another few moments, the stewards made it official — the 22-year-old Mexican in championship contention earned his third pole of the season and fourth overall. Just seconds after Will Power thought he'd be taken the No. 1 spot after besting Romain Grosjean, O'Ward crossed the yard of bricks in 1 minute, 10.7147 seconds to pass Power for Saturday's race. Power went 1:10.7214. It was a dramatic start to what could be a wild, wooly three-race weekend. Grosjean, the Swiss-born French driver, appeared headed toward a second straight pole on Indy's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. Instead, Power knocked Grosjean out of the top spot then O'Ward followed suit and the stewards denied an appeal from Team Penske.

PRO GOLF

Henley leads Wyndham: Russell Henley shot a 6-under 64 on Friday to open a four-stroke lead halfway through the Wyndham Championship. Henley was at 14-under 126, tying Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage in April for the lowest 36-hole score this season in a tournament Cink went on to win. Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini was tied for second with past champion Webb Simpson and playoff bubble man Scott Piercy. Sabbatini shot a 64, Simpson 65 and Piercy at 66.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo promotes Soliday: Madison Soliday was named director of football operations for Valparaiso, the school announced. Soliday joined the program in March 2017 as a student manager and later served as a graduate student handling operations.

