Evansville adds two former Butler players to Todd Lickliter's staff; Tyra Buss joins Aces women's staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EVANSVILLE — Evansville coach Todd Lickliter has hired two former players — Brandon Crone and Thomas Jackson — to be assistant coaches.

Both played for Lickliter during his six-year stint Butler's head coach.

The moves come less than a year after the Purple Aces pulled a stunning upset at then No. 1 Kentucky and just six months after Lickliter took over for Walter McCarty, who was suspended and later fired following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and Title IX violations. Evansville went 0-19 without McCarty, the last 13 under Lickliter.

Jackson spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA's G-League after playing 12 seasons in Europe.

At Butler, Jackson scored 1,334 points, broke the school record for career assists (547) and helped lead the Bulldogs to a then school-record 26 wins in 2002. He's tied for the school record in steals with 207 and is the only player in school history to top 1,000 points and 500 assists. Jackson was inducted into Butler's Hall of Fame in 2013.

Crone spent the last six seasons as the Bulldogs coordinator of basketball operations, going to four NCAA Tournaments and the NIT in 2019.