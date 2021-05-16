Evansville holds off Valparaiso baseball in extra innings

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Valpo falls to Evansville in extras: Evansville scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on for an 11-9 Missouri Valley Conference win over Valparaiso Sunday at Emory G. Bauer Field. VU (14-29, 9-15) rallied from a 6-0 deficit to tie it at 7 in the bottom of the ninth on pinch hitter Matt Olive's RBI single. Earlier in the inning, Parker Johnson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Angel DiFederico hit a sacrifice fly for Valpo. Kyle Schmack (South Central) hit a two-run double in the bottom of the 10th to pull VU within two runs but Evansville (26-24, 9-14) got the last two outs to win three of four in the series. Schmack had three hits and Steven Fitzsimmons extended his hitting streak to 11 games, a team high this season.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
VU athletes place at Missouri Valley meet: Valparaiso's men's 1,600-meter relay team finished seventh in 3 minutes, 23.14 seconds on the final day of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship in Carbondale, Illinois. Also for VU, TJ Weinzimmer took eighth in the men's triple jump at 13.77 meters, the men's 400-meter relay team was eighth in 44.17 seconds and Grace Aurand was eighth in the women's 1,500 in 4:38.31. VU's men finished 10th among 10 teams with 12 points and VU's women were ninth among nine teams with one point.
WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL
Fever fall to Liberty: Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 and the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 73-65 in Indianapolis. Kelsey Mitchell paced Indiana (0-2) with 16 points, Danielle Robinson added 13 and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Jantel Lavender grabbed 16 rebounds and Teaira McCowan 10 rebounds.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Sam Houston rallies for FCS title: Eric Schmid threw for three touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left, and Sam Houston wrapped the longest and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title, beating top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21 on a rain-drenched field in Frisco, Texas. Jequez Ezzard caught two touchdowns for No. 2 seed Sam Houston (10-0). He also had a 5-yard catch on fourth-and-3 to extend the final 16-play, 65-yard drive, after Schmid converted an earlier fourth-and-1 with a 9-yard run.
PRO GOLF
Lee wins Byron Nelson title: K.H. Lee was more than happy to play through a steady downpour in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, and didn’t mind waiting out a weather delay of more than two hours in McKinney, Texas. The reward was the final spot next week in the PGA Championship. Lee earned his first PGA Tour victory and the chance to compete on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, finishing 25 under, three ahead of third-round leader Sam Burns.
Pride prevails in Champions tourney: Monday qualifier Dicky Pride won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory in Duluth, Georgia.
PRO TENNIS
Nadal beats Djokovic in Italian Open final: Rafael Nadal’s forehand gave Novak Djokovic fits in the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis. A whopping 26 forehand winners — 15 in the first set alone — helped Nadal to a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 victory and a record-extending 10th Italian Open title. It was their 57th career meeting. In the women’s final, reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0.
AUTO RACING
72-year-old Force adds to wins record: John Force won yet again at age 72, topping the Funny Car field in the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Concord, New Hampshire, for his record 152nd event victory. Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
