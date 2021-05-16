Evansville holds off Valparaiso baseball in extra innings

Valpo falls to Evansville in extras: Evansville scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on for an 11-9 Missouri Valley Conference win over Valparaiso Sunday at Emory G. Bauer Field. VU (14-29, 9-15) rallied from a 6-0 deficit to tie it at 7 in the bottom of the ninth on pinch hitter Matt Olive's RBI single. Earlier in the inning, Parker Johnson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Angel DiFederico hit a sacrifice fly for Valpo. Kyle Schmack (South Central) hit a two-run double in the bottom of the 10th to pull VU within two runs but Evansville (26-24, 9-14) got the last two outs to win three of four in the series. Schmack had three hits and Steven Fitzsimmons extended his hitting streak to 11 games, a team high this season.