Event planned for Calumet Region youth teams Wednesday
urgent

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

YOUTH SPORTS

Event planned for local teams: The Calumet Region Little All-Star baseball and Senior Little League softball teams qualified for state, and they will receive a police and fire escort at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, beginning at U.S. Steel Yard. The baseball team will be playing in Greenwood, while the softball team will play in Middlebury.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar inks new NBC Sports deal: IndyCar announced an extension with NBC Sports on Tuesday that guarantees a majority of its races will be on the main network broadcast rather than cable, including a series-high 13 events on the flagship channel next season. Still, the migration toward streaming will hit full speed next season as NBC Sports plans to exclusively stream two IndyCar races on Peacock. The rest of the IndyCar schedule, which is expected to be 17 races but has not yet been released, will air on USA Network. Jon Miller, president of NBC Sports programming, said the network never wavered in its desire to extend its relationship with IndyCar because "we think its some of the most competitive racing out there. We think it is, quite honestly, really, really good racing." He cited this season's move to IndyCar for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean as audience-builders, as well as an emerging crop of new stars. Current IndyCar points leader Alex Palou is one of four first-time winners this season, and the 24-year-old Spaniard is actually the oldest winner in an exciting, young group.

PRO FOOTBALL

Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden: Tom Brady embraced his inner comedian to deliver jokes at old friend Donald Trump’s expense Tuesday when he and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017. The seven-time Super Bowl champion who once was gifted a “Make America Great Again” hat from Trump that he displayed in his locker at Gillette Stadium compared those backing Trump’s false assertion that he won the 2020 election to people who couldn’t believe the underdog Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs. “Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said. “You understand that, Mr. President?” “I understand that,” Biden responded.

Time limits set for HOF acceptance speeches: In 2016, Brett Favre spoke for 36 minutes in one of the most memorable Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speeches ever, a mark that was topped by Tony Gonzalez's 39-minute address in 2019. Nobody will challenge those marks next month when the classes of 2020 and 2021 are enshrined in Canton, Ohio. The 19 members of those combined classes who will be giving enshrinement speeches have been asked to limit their remarks to six minutes. An Academy Awards-style musical cue will end each speech at 8 minutes if necessary. “So, they’re saying there’s like a blinking light at six minutes, maybe a little bell going off at seven minutes and then at eight minutes, they say that someone’s going to come up and lead the applause to end the speech,” said Peyton Manning, a member of the Class of 2021. “I look forward to seeing them come up and lead the applause while Alan Faneca is still speaking,” Manning cracked. “Good luck getting him off the stage. Or anybody that’s an offensive linemen is probably tough to pull.” Manning said the inductees have communicated via a group text “about everybody trying to honor that to be respectful of the person behind you and have everybody have their time.”

