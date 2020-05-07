Ex-ABA commish, Pacers GM and Michigan City native Mike Storen dies at 84

It was a want ad in the newspaper that started Storen’s pro path. He answered that call — “without any appreciable experience but with a lot of charm and gusto,” Storm has said — for a ticket seller with the Chicago Zephyrs in the NBA in the early 1960s. He stayed with the team when it moved and became the Baltimore Bullets as their promotions director.

Storen eventually ascended to become commissioner of the American Basketball Association in the early 1970s. Boosted by stars such as Julius Erving, Storen helped put in motion the ABA’s move toward a merger with the NBA.

At Notre Dame, Storen played freshman football. He later was a U.S. Marine and was involved with the popular Marine Toys for Tots program.

Storm followed her father to school at Notre Dame and, instilled with a love of sports, made that her career path.

“From the time I was a kid, I was always around sports because of my dad,” Storm said. “I remember always having a lot of very, very tall people in the house for Thanksgiving or Christmas or parties. Artis Gilmore, Dan Issel, Dr. J, so many athletes.”

Storen is survived his wife, Lynn; sons Mark and Duke and daughter Hannah by his first wife Hannah; two stepdaughters, Susan Duncan and Lisa Roberts; and 14 grandchildren.