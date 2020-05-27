EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Chesterton’s Jack Campbell out of the dugout for first time in a half century

I’ve been in this long enough. There have been all sorts of different situations where a kid lost his last year because he got hurt. Some had arm problems or a torn ACL. One of those life lessons for an individual. When it happens to everyone like this, I don’t know if it’s easier to take or not, but everyone is in the same boat asking “What would have happened?” Was this our year to go all the way, potentially to state. Obviously, Crown Point had a bunch of seniors back, Valpo, teams that we play all the time were going to be really good, but we really felt good about what we had this season. I don’t want to say it’s not as bad when it happens to everybody, it just happened to us at a really bad time.

I haven’t seen Garry Nallenweg a whole lot. A couple things on Google Hangout. I think Garry was ready to go, but not necessarily in this manner. The good thing about Garry was he took ownership of every program at the high school. If you were successful, he felt part of that. If you weren’t successful, he felt bad, thinking what else he could’ve done to help you to be better. He was the ideal athletic director. He went to everything. If one game ended, he’d be at the next one. He was an incredible guy.