EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Chesterton’s Jack Campbell out of the dugout for first time in a half century

Chesterton baseball coach Jack Campbell, as told to Paul Oren
This was going to be my 50th year with Chesterton baseball, and then it wasn’t.
I’m like everybody else. I’m at the age now where I’m trying to not go up in flames. I’m trying to stay at home for the most part. I haven’t been to a store in I can’t tell you how long.
I bought this thing, it’s called a Gem Car, it’s a battery-operated car. It looks like a golf cart on steroids. A golf cart goes about 13 miles per hour and this thing goes about 30. I get in that thing and I drive around three times during the day, or at night, either one. It’s like a car, but it looks like a golf cart. I go by the high school baseball field, I go through the sidewalk between the softball fields and the baseball fields. I go up through Dogwood Park and the softball fields there. I just drive around, cruise around. That’s my getting out, it’s my excitement. I’m still recovering from a ruptured quadriceps. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s not easy for everybody.
I feel bad for those seniors. We would’ve been really good this year. We had 11 seniors on the varsity this and of those, I think we’ve got six or seven that are going to go on and play college. Tyler Nelson is going to play at Indiana State. We’ve got a couple going to Wabash Valley. We’ve got a lot of kids that are going to play in college. I’ll see them every once in a while. They’ll be up on 23rd Street at Dogwood Park. There will be four or five guys, one guy will be pitching, one guy will be hitting and one guy will be catching. They’re doing it together on their own. We missed out on something special.
I’ve been in this long enough. There have been all sorts of different situations where a kid lost his last year because he got hurt. Some had arm problems or a torn ACL. One of those life lessons for an individual. When it happens to everyone like this, I don’t know if it’s easier to take or not, but everyone is in the same boat asking “What would have happened?” Was this our year to go all the way, potentially to state. Obviously, Crown Point had a bunch of seniors back, Valpo, teams that we play all the time were going to be really good, but we really felt good about what we had this season. I don’t want to say it’s not as bad when it happens to everybody, it just happened to us at a really bad time.
I haven’t seen Garry Nallenweg a whole lot. A couple things on Google Hangout. I think Garry was ready to go, but not necessarily in this manner. The good thing about Garry was he took ownership of every program at the high school. If you were successful, he felt part of that. If you weren’t successful, he felt bad, thinking what else he could’ve done to help you to be better. He was the ideal athletic director. He went to everything. If one game ended, he’d be at the next one. He was an incredible guy.
With the girls basketball team, the last thing you ever want to do as a coach is put them in a position where they would get sick. We’re telling them that if they can do stuff on their own at home, that’s awesome. We are not a fall sport, we’re a winter sport, so wait your turn. Try to do things at home to stay in shape. A ball in your hand would help. I have not put anything out there. One of my assistants put something on Hudl about things the players can do at home. It’s a difficult situation for everybody, but it looks like now as things are starting to open up, maybe we can have a little bit more of a conversation.
I was on crutches all last year after I ruptured my quad. I had the surgery in August. I missed the first five or six weeks where I wasn’t allowed to coach, but I would go to the open gyms and just sit there and watch the kids. Once I was able to coach, I went back to school and it was relatively normal. I’m still on crutches and it’s getting better. The pandemic has almost led me to do more rehab on my own. They shut the physical therapy down altogether, but I’ve spent more time doing stuff on my own at home. The biggest thing is standing up from a seated position. I’ve been doing “stand-ups” every day. It’s getting better. You always try to turn something negative into a positive the best you possibly can.
