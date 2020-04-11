EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Hammond’s Abram in need of a gym, AAU season

Hammond point guard Reggie Abram, as told to David P. Funk
I do my schoolwork and work out in the basement then I probably watch highlights or something.
I dribble, do push ups, sit ups, work on my balance. That’s about it. Coaches tell me what to do if I ask.
I may go to the park about once a week to shoot. I go outside and run on the hill by Strack’s on Sibley Street in downtown Hammond.
We could’ve really went far this year. Most us, we’re probably never going to play with each other again. I really thought we could go down to state and win. With everything just shut down, we can’t play with each other no more.
We talk a little bit about it. We’re just shocked because we know far we could go.
This year was probably the best team I’ve played with so far. I probably won’t get a team like that again. I know I got to work hard for my last year and try to make it a better year than what it was this year.
I got to go to school on time, make sure my teammates don’t get in trouble, be in class and just work hard at everything in practice and pick up my teammates when they’re down.
I’m just going to stay positive, keep working hard and just wait til everything just blows over.
I don’t know what AAU team I’m going to play for.
I feel like it's going to hurt a lot if they cancel the AAU season. This is my last year. If it don’t happen, it’s going to hurt.
I got letters from colleges last year and stuff, but not really any more than that.
Teachers tell us the work to do online and we just do it. It’s kind of harder to stay motivated. I know I don’t want to have any bad grades and I want to keep my GPA high.
I listen to music while I do my work. It helps. I listen to G Herbo, Lil Durk. I like to switch it up so I listen to rap or R&B.
When this is over, I’m going to probably go to the gym and work out. I like to work out first. After that, I’ll see what I can do, probably hang out with my friends.
Gallery: Region's top 10 gyms
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.