EXTENDED SPRING BREAK: Hammond’s Abram in need of a gym, AAU season

Hammond point guard Reggie Abram, as told to David P. Funk

I do my schoolwork and work out in the basement then I probably watch highlights or something.

I dribble, do push ups, sit ups, work on my balance. That’s about it. Coaches tell me what to do if I ask.

I may go to the park about once a week to shoot. I go outside and run on the hill by Strack’s on Sibley Street in downtown Hammond.

We could’ve really went far this year. Most us, we’re probably never going to play with each other again. I really thought we could go down to state and win. With everything just shut down, we can’t play with each other no more.

We talk a little bit about it. We’re just shocked because we know far we could go.

This year was probably the best team I’ve played with so far. I probably won’t get a team like that again. I know I got to work hard for my last year and try to make it a better year than what it was this year.

I got to go to school on time, make sure my teammates don’t get in trouble, be in class and just work hard at everything in practice and pick up my teammates when they’re down.